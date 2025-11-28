Which City Is Called the Sandalwood City?

Sandalwood City: Mysore, a major heritage city in Karnataka, is called the Sandalwood City of India because it is famous for producing the highest quality sandalwood and sandalwood oil in the country. The city has a long history of working with sandalwood, and its products are known for their purity, fragrance, and long-lasting aroma. Mysore’s connection with sandalwood is centuries old, making it the most recognised sandalwood hub in India. Why Is Mysore Called the Sandalwood City? Mysore grows premium Mysore sandalwood, which has a strong natural fragrance and a high percentage of essential oil. This makes it extremely valuable for making perfumes, luxury soaps, and skincare products. The warm climate, red soil, and natural forests around Mysore help in growing sandalwood trees that are richer in oil than those found in most other regions. Because of this rare quality, Mysore earned its title as the Sandalwood City.

Sandalwood Industry in Mysore Mysore has some of India’s oldest sandalwood factories, including the historic Government Sandalwood Oil Factory, which produces pure sandalwood oil using traditional and modern methods. The industry supports many local workers, artisans, exporters, and small businesses who depend on sandalwood-related products. Mysore’s oils, soaps, and fragrances are shipped across India and to other countries, giving the city a strong global reputation in the fragrance industry. Sandalwood Culture in Mysore Sandalwood is deeply mixed with Mysore’s traditions, festivals, and daily customs. In temples, sandalwood paste is applied during prayers and ceremonies to bring peace and calmness. During weddings, festivals, and cultural events, sandalwood is used for decoration, rituals, and traditional beauty practices. Artisans create beautifully carved sandalwood items like idols, boxes, and showpieces, keeping ancient carving skills alive and passing them to the next generation.

Top Uses of Sandalwood 1. Perfumes and luxury fragrances Mysore sandalwood oil is used in some of the world’s most expensive perfumes because it blends well with other fragrances and lasts for hours. Many international perfume houses prefer Mysore oil because it gives a soft, warm, and long-lasting base note. 2. Traditional medicines and Ayurveda Ayurvedic doctors use sandalwood oil for its cooling, healing, and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce skin irritation, improves glow, and calms the mind, making it a key ingredient in many natural health treatments. 3. Soaps and skincare products Mysore Sandal Soap and other skincare items use pure sandalwood oil that helps improve complexion, reduce dark spots, and keep skin soft. These products are known for their natural aroma and gentle skincare benefits.

4. Handicrafts and decor items Skilled artisans in Mysore carve sandalwood into idols, jewellery boxes, toys, and decorative pieces. These items are often bought as souvenirs, gifts, or collectibles because they last long and keep their fragrance for years. 5. Religious and cultural rituals In temples and traditional homes, sandalwood is used in lamps, incense, and rituals because it is believed to purify the air and bring positive energy. Mysore Palace still uses sandalwood in many royal ceremonies and cultural events. Interesting Facts About the Sandalwood City 1. Costliest woods in the world Its high oil content and natural aroma make it extremely valuable in global markets. Pure Mysore sandalwood oil is one of the most expensive natural oils worldwide due to its quality and limited supply. 2. World-famous Mysore Sandal Soap

It was introduced during the reign of the Mysore Kingdom and is still manufactured using traditional formulas. The soap is loved for its pure sandalwood scent and skin-friendly ingredients. 3. Karnataka produces most of India’s sandalwood A major portion of this comes from the Mysore region, which has the best climate and soil for growing sandalwood trees. This makes Mysore the main center of India’s sandalwood supply chain. 4. Mysore exports sandalwood products worldwide Countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia import sandalwood oils, incense, perfumes, and carved items from Mysore. These exports make Mysore well-known in the global fragrance market. 5. Mysore Palace keeps sandalwood traditions alive Royal ceremonies, festivals, and yearly events inside the palace still use sandalwood paste, incense, and perfumes. This keeps the cultural heritage of sandalwood preserved for future generations.