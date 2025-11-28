IGNOU Admit Card December 2025 TEE Released at ignou.ac.in; Download IGNOU Hall Ticket PDF- Link Here

IGNOU Admit Card 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the IGNOU admit cards for December Term End Examinations (TEE) 2025 for various UG and PG courses like BCom, BSc, BA, BBA, BCA, MA, MCA, MSc, and other exams. The Indira Gandhi National Open University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The term-end exams are scheduled to start on December 01 2025, and will conclude on January 14, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their IGNOU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the IGNOU December TEE admit card PDF, students need to enter their enrollment number. Indira Gandhi National Open University Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the admit cards for the UG and PG semester exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Admit Card 2025 Click here IGNOU Exam Date 2025 Indira Gandhi National Open University December TEE Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the semester exams are scheduled to start on December 01, 2025. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below. IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 Check here How to Download IGNOU December Term End Exam Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the IGNOU December TEE admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- ignou.ac.in Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ section given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Digital University’. Step 3: Click on the ‘Online Link for Download Hall Ticket’ Step 4: A new page will open now.

Step 5: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 6: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 7: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on IGNOU Hall Ticket The IGNOU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.