ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE Maths Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 2 March 2026, making it one of the most important papers for students preparing for the CISCE Board Exams. Mathematics requires strong conceptual understanding and consistent practice, and the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 plays a crucial role in helping students prepare effectively.

The council releases these specimen papers every year to familiarise students with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions expected in the final board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students can strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed and accuracy, and enhance their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.