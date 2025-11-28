CTET 2026 Application Form
ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE Maths Sample Paper, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 28, 2025, 15:06 IST

Maths Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 helps Class 10 students understand the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and question types for the board exam on 2 March 2026. Solving the official sample paper improves accuracy, boosts confidence, and strengthens problem-solving skills. Students can download the PDF from the link provided in this article.

Download Maths Specimen Paper for Class 10 ICSE Board Exam
ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 2 March 2026, making it one of the most important papers for students preparing for the CISCE Board Exams. Mathematics requires strong conceptual understanding and consistent practice, and the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 plays a crucial role in helping students prepare effectively. 

The council releases these specimen papers every year to familiarise students with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions expected in the final board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students can strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed and accuracy, and enhance their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.

ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2026, which is going to be conducted on 2 March 2026. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics

Academic Session

2025–26

Exam Date

2 March 2026

Paper Type

Theory

Total Marks

80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)

Official Website

cisce.org

ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10