UPSC EPFO Exam 2025: Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Key Instructions

Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) is going to be conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the 230 posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Check the UPSC EPFO exam timings 2025 here:

UPSC EPFO Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the CRT for EPFO on 30 November 2025. The CRT is being conducted for the EO/AO posts. Candidates should download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC. The admit card contains all the details such as the exam timings, exam schedule, and exam centre details. The UPSC EPFO CRT will be conducted in a single shift from 09:30 am to 11:30 am. Aspirants should note the reporting time, entry-closing time, and instructions carefully to avoid last-minute complications.

Exam Date Shift & Time 30 November 2025 (Sunday) 09:30 am to 11:30 am

UPSC EPFO 2025 Reporting Time

The candidates should download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 to check the exact reporting time and gate closing time. The candidates should check the reporting time and try to reach the exam centre on time.

Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Duration 08:00 am 09:00 am 2 hours (09:30 am to 11:30 am)

Candidates are advised to arrive well before the reporting time to account for security checks, document verification, seating and other formalities.

UPSC EPFO 2025 Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are required to read the important instructions provided on the UPSC EPFO hall ticket for them. These instructions are: