CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC EPFO Exam 2025: Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Key Instructions

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 28, 2025, 19:18 IST

UPSC EPFO Exam 2025: The candidates who have applied for the UPSC EPFO Common Recruitment Test (CRT) 2025 must check their exam timings and schedule in order to reach the exam centre on time without any delay. Check the UPSC EPFO exam timings and schedule in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPSC EPFO Exam Timings 2025
UPSC EPFO Exam Timings 2025

UPSC EPFO Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the CRT for EPFO on 30 November 2025. The CRT is being conducted for the EO/AO posts. Candidates should download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC. The admit card contains all the details such as the exam timings, exam schedule, and exam centre details. The UPSC EPFO CRT will be conducted in a single shift from 09:30 am to 11:30 am. Aspirants should note the reporting time, entry-closing time, and instructions carefully to avoid last-minute complications.

UPSC EPFO Exam Centre List 2025

Download the UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers

Check the UPSC EPFO Previous Year Cut Off

UPSC EPFO Exam Timings 2025

Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) is going to be conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the 230 posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Check the UPSC EPFO exam timings 2025 here:

Exam Date

Shift & Time

30 November 2025 (Sunday)

09:30 am to 11:30 am

UPSC EPFO 2025 Reporting Time

The candidates should download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 to check the exact reporting time and gate closing time. The candidates should check the reporting time and try to reach the exam centre on time.

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Duration

08:00 am 

09:00 am

2 hours (09:30 am to 11:30 am)

Candidates are advised to arrive well before the reporting time to account for security checks, document verification, seating and other formalities.

UPSC EPFO 2025 Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are required to read the important instructions provided on the UPSC EPFO hall ticket for them. These instructions are:

  • The UPSC EPFO hall ticket shall be downloaded from the official website of UPSC and must be carried to the exam hall.

  • They must carry a Photo ID proof to the examination hall along with the admit card.

  • Smartphones, gadgets, bluetooth devices, books, any type of notes, etc are prohibited inside the examination hall.

  • The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

How to Download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025

The candidates must download their UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 from the official website of UPSC. The UPSC released the EPFO CRT admit card on 25 November 2025.

Download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025

 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News