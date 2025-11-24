UPSC EPFO Exam Centres 2025: Check Complete List Of State-Wise Exam Centres for UPSC EPFO APFC

UPSC EPFO Exam Centres 2025: The UPSC EPFO Exam Centres 2025 have been announced for the Combined Recruitment Test for Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the official notification for recruitment. There are 78 cities across India where the exam is going to be held. Candidates must have chosen their exam city preference while filling the application form and the Commission will allot the exam centres as per availability. .

UPSC EPFO Exam Centre 2025 Overview

The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) for the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner will be conducted on 30 November 2025. The CRT consists of a single paper which will be of two hours duration. The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. The medium of the test will be both English and Hindi. Check the UPSC EPFO overview here: