UPSC EPFO Exam Centres 2025: Check Complete List Of State-Wise Exam Centres for UPSC EPFO APFC

UPSC EPFO Exam Centres 2025: The UPSC EPFO Exam Centres 2025 have been announced for the Combined Recruitment Test for Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the official notification for recruitment. There are 78 cities across India where the exam is going to be held. Candidates must have chosen their exam city preference while filling the application form and the Commission will allot the exam centres as per availability. .
UPSC EPFO Exam Centre 2025 Overview
The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) for the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner will be conducted on 30 November 2025. The CRT consists of a single paper which will be of two hours duration. The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. The medium of the test will be both English and Hindi. Check the UPSC EPFO overview here:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC EPFO Combined Recruitment Test 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Posts
|
Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO), Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline / Pen-and-Paper
|
Number of Exam Cities
|
78 cities
UPSC EPFO 2025 City-Wise Exam Centres List
Candidates must be aware that there is a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centers, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centers will be on the "first-apply-first allot" basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.Here is a list of the cities where UPSC has allocated exam centres for EPFO recruitment test:
-
Agartala
-
Agra
-
Ahmedabad
-
Aizawl
-
Ajmer
-
Aligarh
-
Almora (Uttarakhand)
-
Ananthapur (Andhra Pradesh)
-
Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
-
Bareilly
-
Bengaluru
-
Bhopal
-
Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)
-
Chandigarh
-
Chennai*
-
Coimbatore
-
Cuttack
-
Dehradun
-
Delhi
-
Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
-
Dharwad
-
Dispur* (Guwahati / Assam)
-
Faridabad
-
Gangtok
-
Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida / Greater Noida)
-
Gaya
-
Ghaziabad
-
Gorakhpur
-
Gurgaon (Gurugram)
-
Gwalior
-
Hyderabad
-
Imphal
-
Indore
-
Itanagar
-
Jabalpur
-
Jaipur
-
Jammu
-
Jodhpur
-
Jorhat
-
Kochi (Cochin)
-
Kohima
-
Kolkata*
-
Kozhikode (Calicut)
-
Lucknow
-
Ludhiana
-
Madurai
-
Mandi (Himachal Pradesh)
-
Mumbai
-
Mysuru (Mysore)
-
Nagpur*
-
Nasik (Nashik)
-
Navi Mumbai
-
Panaji (Goa)
-
Patna
-
Port Blair
-
Prayagraj (Allahabad)
-
Puducherry
-
Pune
-
Raipur
-
Rajkot
-
Ranchi
-
Sambalpur
-
Shillong
-
Shimla
-
Siliguri
-
Srinagar
-
Srinagar (Uttarakhand)
-
Surat
-
Thane
-
Thiruvananthapuram
-
Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
-
Tirupati
-
Udaipur
-
Varanasi
-
Vellore
-
Vijayawada
-
Visakhapatnam
-
Warangal
How to Check Your UPSC EPFO Exam Centre 2025
Once the UPSC EPFO 2025 admit card link gets activated on the official website of UPSC, candidates should download it. The admit card contains the details about the UPSC Exam Centre 2025. Here are the steps on how to check your UPSC EPFO Exam Centre 2025:
-
Visit the official UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card section and look for the UPSC EPFO CRT 2025 Admit Card and click on it.
-
Log in with your registration number (URN) and date of birth / password.
-
Your e-admit card will appear on the screen. You must download and print the admit card.
-
On the admit card, check for:
-
Test city (the city where you will take the exam)
-
Exam centre (venue address)
-
Roll number / candidate code
-
Reporting time, exam shift, and other important details
-
Read all instructions carefully, including what to bring and prohibited items.
UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Centre Allocation Rules
The allocation of the exam centre for UPSC EPFO 2025 is governed by some rules. These rules help in the allotment of exam centres on first-cum-first serve basis. These rules are:
-
During the application process, candidates were required to select preferred exam cities, but final allotment depends on centre availability.
-
Some of the exam centres such as Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata, Nagpur remain “open” throughout the application which means once capacity fills, they may be frozen.
-
Once the exam city has been selected by the candidate, there is no provision for revising it.
-
UPSC may add or cancel exam centres depending on administrative needs.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation