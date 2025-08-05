AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has published a notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) to fill 3500 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts. Interested applicants can apply online for these posts from July 22 to August 11, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, they must fulfil the essential requirements and other conditions notified in the advertisement. The NORCET eligibility is divided into various parameters, such as age limit, relaxation, educational qualifications, nationality, etc. Applicants should satisfy all the eligibility criteria as of the last date of the online application submission. If they fail to do so, then it will directly lead to the rejection of their candidature. Further details about the AIIMS NORCET 9 eligibility criteria are shared on this page.

AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria 2025 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria along with various other details in the advertisement PDF. Understanding the essential requirements will help applicants determine whether they are qualified for the position. They may note that their candidature will be cancelled if they are found ineligible at any stage of recruitment. To be eligible for the NORCET 9 exam, candidates must have completed a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognised Institute or University. Additionally, they must fall within the age group of 18-30 years, and they should be registered as Nurses & Midwife with the State/Indian Nursing Council. In this article, we have compiled AIIMS NORCET 9 eligibility in terms of the age limit, relaxation, educational qualification, nationality, and other details.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important parameter of the AIIMS NORCET eligibility criteria. The age shall be determined on the last date of closing of the application form. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years when applying for the post. Here is the minimum and maximum AIIMS NORCET age limit shared below for reference purposes. Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 30 years AIIMS NORCET Age Limit Relaxation There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the applicants belonging to the reserved categories, such as SC, ST, OBC, PWBD, etc. Let’s discuss the category-wise AIIMS NORCET age limit relaxation shared below. Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PWBD 10 years, subject to the condition that the maximum age of the applicant on the crucial date shall not exceed 56 years. PWBD + OBC 13 years, subject to the condition that the maximum age of the applicant on the crucial date shall not exceed 56 years. PWBD + SC/ST 15 years, subject to the condition that the maximum age of the applicant on the crucial date shall not exceed 56 years. Ex Servicemen and commissioned Officers, including ECO/SSCOs Length of military service plus 03 years

AIIMS NORCET Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is the next important component of the AIIMS NORCET eligibility criteria. Candidates should have the required qualification from a recognised University/Institute to be eligible. Check the detailed NORCET educational qualification shared below. B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from the Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognised Institute/ University OR

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc Nursing from the Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognised Institute/ University.

Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council. OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognised Institute/Board or Council.

Registered as Nurses & Midwife in the State/Indian Nursing Council.

Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above, as applicable for all participating AIIMS.

Also Check: AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary AIIMS NORCET Selection Process AIIMS NORCET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the AIIMS NORCET 9 recruitment drive. Documents to Prove AIIMS NORCET Eligibility All the provisionally qualified candidates will have to submit original certificates along with photocopies related to their eligibility and identity during the document verification. Failing to submit any of the required documents will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. Here is the list of documents required to prove AIIMS NORCET Eligibility: Copy of the downloaded Registration Slip of the online application form.

Copy of downloaded Admit Card

Certificate showing the Date of Birth

Caste certificate/Income & Asset Certificate as applicable if applied under SC/ST/OBC/EWS category issued by the competent authority.

Disability Certificate, if applied under PWBD category

Certificate from the competent authority in a case where age relaxation has been sought for the basis other than caste/PWBD

‘No Objection Certificate’ if in regular employment

Education qualification

INC/State Nursing Council registration

Experience certificate, if any

Any other certificate