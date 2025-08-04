AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-wise Topics, Download PDF

AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited online applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) to fill 3500 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts. Candidates can apply online for these posts from July 22 to August 11, 2025, only at the official website. The NORCET 9 exam will be conducted in two stages, i.e. prelims and mains. With the stage 1 online exam scheduled for September 14, 2025, candidates must speed up their preparation and master all the key concepts. They should check the AIIMS NORCET 9 syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It will help them discover all the topics important from the exam perspective. Further details about the syllabus and exam pattern for the AIIMS NORCET 9 are shared below for candidates’ reference.
AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences have released the exam requirements in the official notification PDF to help candidates stay on track during the preparation. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for clarity purposes.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Exam Name
|
Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9)
|
Post Name
|
Nursing Officer
|
Vacancies
|
3500
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-Choice
|
Number of Questions
|
Prelims: 100
Mains: 160
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
AIIMS NORCET 9 Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should review the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam pattern to gain insights into the exam mode, question type, weightage, number of questions, maximum marks, and overall marking scheme. The exam pattern varies for the prelims and mains exams. Familiarity with the paper pattern can help candidates align their strategy with exam requirements and prep resources in order to perform well. Check the stage-wise paper pattern for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam shared below for the candidate’s reference.
AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Exam Pattern
The NORCET Prelims exam is a qualifying examination conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage II, i.e. mains exam. It is an online exam, comprising 100 MCQs of 100 marks. The test duration shall be 90 minutes. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s discuss the latest AIIMS NORCET 9 exam pattern for prelims in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General Knowledge & Aptitude
|
20 MCQs
|
20 marks
|
90 minutes
|
Syllabus of Nursing courses
|
80 MCQs
|
80 marks
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 marks
AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Exam Pattern
The AIIMS NORCET 9 mains exam typically comprises 160 MCQs of 160 marks. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer. The NORCET main Question paper consists of 4 sections of 45 minutes each. The exam duration shall be 180 minutes. Let’s discuss the latest AIIMS NORCET 9 exam pattern for mains in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Topics from Nursing Courses
|
160 MCQs
|
160 marks
|
180 minutes
AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025 comprises two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. The preliminary exam is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Knowledge & Aptitude and the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught to candidates at the essential qualification level. On the contrary, the AIIMS NORCET 9 mains syllabus covers the complete syllabus of Nursing courses being taught to the students at the essential qualification level, which focuses on case scenario-based questions for evaluating nursing skills competency. Check the important topics for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam across all the subjects shared below:
AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus for General Knowledge
The General Knowledge section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s awareness of the latest events happening around the world, along with Static GK. This section includes the list of following topics:
-
Indian Current Affairs
-
Important Days and Dates
-
Indian Artists, Countries, Capitals, and Civics
-
Famous Authors and Books
-
Inventions and Discoveries
-
Indian Tourism
-
Indian History
-
Indian Environmental Issues
-
Indian Politics
-
Indian Rivers
-
Lakes & Seas
-
Indian Sports
-
National and International Affairs
-
Indian Parliament
-
General Sciences
-
Indian Famous Places, etc
AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus for Aptitude
The Aptitude section is designed to evaluate a candidate’s basic calculation skills and understanding of numbers. Given below are the important topics for this section:
-
Number System
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Profit and Loss
-
Simple Interest
-
Height and Distance
-
2D and 3D
-
Percentage
-
Time and Distance
-
Time and Work
-
Problem on Ages
-
Trains and Distance
-
Boat and Stream
-
Compound Interest
-
Discount
-
Mixture and Alligation, etc
AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus for Nursing
Here is the topic-wise AIIMS NORCET syllabus for the Nursing section shared below for reference purposes:
-
Nursing management
-
Basic Knowledge of Nursing Subject
-
Community health nursing
-
Pharmaceutics
-
Health education and community pharmacy
-
Human anatomy and physiology
-
Biochemistry
-
Microbiology
-
Drug store management
-
Pharmacognosy
-
Midwifery and gynaecological nursing
-
Pharmaceutical jurisprudence
How to Cover the AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025?
Acing the NORCET 9 exam can be challenging. You can achieve success in this exam with the right strategy, resources, and smart planning. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam shared below.
-
Analyse the AIIMS NORCET 9 syllabus to identify important topics.
-
Formulate a study plan to divide study hours equally among the subjects.
-
Practice mocks and previous year papers to recognise weak areas and strengths.
-
Revise all the key topics regularly to retain them for a longer period.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation