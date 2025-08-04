AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-wise Topics, Download PDF

AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited online applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) to fill 3500 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts. Candidates can apply online for these posts from July 22 to August 11, 2025, only at the official website. The NORCET 9 exam will be conducted in two stages, i.e. prelims and mains. With the stage 1 online exam scheduled for September 14, 2025, candidates must speed up their preparation and master all the key concepts. They should check the AIIMS NORCET 9 syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. It will help them discover all the topics important from the exam perspective. Further details about the syllabus and exam pattern for the AIIMS NORCET 9 are shared below for candidates’ reference.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025 Highlights The All India Institute of Medical Sciences have released the exam requirements in the official notification PDF to help candidates stay on track during the preparation. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for clarity purposes. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences Exam Name Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) Post Name Nursing Officer Vacancies 3500 Selection Process Prelims, Mains Exam Mode Online Question Type Multiple-Choice Number of Questions Prelims: 100 Mains: 160 Negative Marking Yes AIIMS NORCET 9 Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should review the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam pattern to gain insights into the exam mode, question type, weightage, number of questions, maximum marks, and overall marking scheme. The exam pattern varies for the prelims and mains exams. Familiarity with the paper pattern can help candidates align their strategy with exam requirements and prep resources in order to perform well. Check the stage-wise paper pattern for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam shared below for the candidate’s reference.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Exam Pattern The NORCET Prelims exam is a qualifying examination conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage II, i.e. mains exam. It is an online exam, comprising 100 MCQs of 100 marks. The test duration shall be 90 minutes. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s discuss the latest AIIMS NORCET 9 exam pattern for prelims in the table below. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Knowledge & Aptitude 20 MCQs 20 marks 90 minutes Syllabus of Nursing courses 80 MCQs 80 marks Total 100 MCQs 100 marks AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Exam Pattern The AIIMS NORCET 9 mains exam typically comprises 160 MCQs of 160 marks. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer. The NORCET main Question paper consists of 4 sections of 45 minutes each. The exam duration shall be 180 minutes. Let’s discuss the latest AIIMS NORCET 9 exam pattern for mains in the table below.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Topics from Nursing Courses 160 MCQs 160 marks 180 minutes AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus 2025 comprises two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. The preliminary exam is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Knowledge & Aptitude and the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught to candidates at the essential qualification level. On the contrary, the AIIMS NORCET 9 mains syllabus covers the complete syllabus of Nursing courses being taught to the students at the essential qualification level, which focuses on case scenario-based questions for evaluating nursing skills competency. Check the important topics for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam across all the subjects shared below: AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus for General Knowledge

The General Knowledge section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s awareness of the latest events happening around the world, along with Static GK. This section includes the list of following topics: Indian Current Affairs

Important Days and Dates

Indian Artists, Countries, Capitals, and Civics

Famous Authors and Books

Inventions and Discoveries

Indian Tourism

Indian History

Indian Environmental Issues

Indian Politics

Indian Rivers

Lakes & Seas

Indian Sports

National and International Affairs

Indian Parliament

General Sciences

Indian Famous Places, etc AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus for Aptitude The Aptitude section is designed to evaluate a candidate’s basic calculation skills and understanding of numbers. Given below are the important topics for this section: Number System

Permutation and Combination

Ratio and Proportion

Profit and Loss

Simple Interest

Height and Distance

2D and 3D

Percentage

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

Trains and Distance

Boat and Stream

Compound Interest

Discount

Mixture and Alligation, etc