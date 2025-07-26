IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: 4,987 SA/Executive Vacancies Announced, Apply at mha.gov.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 was released for 4,987 vacancies for Class 10 pass candidates. The selection process includes Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. Candidates can apply online between July 26 and August 17, 2025. 

Jul 26, 2025, 13:32 IST
IB Security Assistant Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification pdf for the recruitment of Security Assistants. The IB Security Assistant Official Notification pdf contains the detailed information on required educational qualification, age limits, application fees, etc.
Candidates interested in applying for IB Security Assistant must have completed the matriculation or equivalent from the recognised board and also possess the domicile certificate of the state for which the candidate is applying. The IB Security Assistant online application process starts on July 26, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025.

IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 OUT

The Intelligence Bureau Notification 2025 for Security Assistant has been released at mha.gov.in on July 25, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025. The candidates selected will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 examinations.

IB Security Assistant Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates interested in working with the Intelligence Bureau must apply online to the IB Security Assistant 2025. Candidates are requested to go through the IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 which contains the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the IB Security Notification 2025.

IB Security Assistant Notification 2025

PDF Download

IB Security Assistant Notification 2025: Overview

IB has released the notification for different subsidiaries of the Intelligence Bureau. A total of 4987 vacancies have been released. Check the table below for IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)

Total Vacancies

4,987 (State-wise distribution)

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

26th July to 17th August 2025

Eligibility

Class 10 pass + Domicile certificate

Age Limit

18–27 years (Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD)

Selection Process

Tier 1 (CBT), Tier 2 (Descriptive), Tier 3 (Interview)

Salary

Rs. 21,700–69,100 (Level-3, Pay Matrix)

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria for IB Security Assistant 2025

Candidates interested must go through the official notification to learn about the eligibility criteria; if at any stage it is found that the eligibility criteria are not met, then it may lead to the disqualification of their candidature.
Educational Qualification:

  • Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board
  • Domicile certificate of the applied state
  • Proficiency in the local language (required for Tier 2 translation test)

Age Limit (as of 17th August 2025):

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 27 years

Physical Standards

  • Height: 170 cm (Male), 157 cm (Female)
  • Chest: 76-81 cm (Male, expandable)
  • Running Test: 1.6 km in 7 minutes (Male), 800m in 5 minutes (Female)

How to Apply for IB Security Assistant 2025?

Candidates can apply online for IB Security Assistant by visiting the officia website or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
  • Register with basic details such as Name, Email, Mobile number
  • Fill in the application form with Personal details and Educational Details).
  • Upload Documents (Photo, Signature, ID Proof).
  • Pay the category wise Application Fee (₹200-500, SC/ST exempted).
  • Submit & Print Confirmation.

