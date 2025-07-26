IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: 4,987 SA/Executive Vacancies Announced, Apply at mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification pdf for the recruitment of Security Assistants. The IB Security Assistant Official Notification pdf contains the detailed information on required educational qualification, age limits, application fees, etc.

Candidates interested in applying for IB Security Assistant must have completed the matriculation or equivalent from the recognised board and also possess the domicile certificate of the state for which the candidate is applying. The IB Security Assistant online application process starts on July 26, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025.

IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 OUT

The Intelligence Bureau Notification 2025 for Security Assistant has been released at mha.gov.in on July 25, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 16, 2025. The candidates selected will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 examinations.