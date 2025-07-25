Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JPSC Result 2025 Declared: Check Civil Services Final Merit List at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Final Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 on its official website. A total of 342 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Download the result pdf through the link given below.

Jul 25, 2025, 10:42 IST
Check all details about JPSC Result 2025 here
JPSC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 on its official website. The final result for the Combined Civil Services against Advt. No. 01/2024 has been released in PDF format with the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 342 various posts in different services are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. Out of 342 posts, 207 are for DeputyCollector positions. Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Combined Civil Services posts can download the

Candidates who appeared in the written exam against Advt.No.01/2024 can download the result pdf available at the official website jpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download the result pdf has also been provided here.

JPSC Result 2025 Download

The pdf of the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 after the written and interview round is available on the official website with roll numebr of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link.

JPSC Result 2025 Ddownload Link 

JPSC Final Result 2025: Departments and posts offered

Under the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Examination-2023 against Advt. No. 01/2024, a total of 342 posts are to be filled in different services. Out of total 342 positions, 207 posts are for Deputy Collector posts and 56 are for State Tax Officer posts. The total 35 positions are for Police Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates shortlisted in the final result list will be allotted to their marks and ranks with their category wise performance. Below are the details of the posts/number under the Advt. No. 01/2024.

Post Name No. of Vacancy
Deputy Collector 207
Police Sub-Inspector 35
State Tax Officer 56
Jail Superintendent 02
Jharkhand Education Service Category 2 10
District Commander 01
Assistant Essayist 08
Labor Officer 14
Probation Officer 06
Inspector Product 03

JPSC Result 2025 Overview 

Organisation Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)
Exam Name JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024
Advt no 01/2024
No. of posts  342
Selection Process Prelims
Mains
Interview
Final Result Status  Out
Official Website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/

How to Download JPSC Result 2025?

You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official JPSC Civil Services website at https://www.jpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on ' JPSC Civil Services Result 2025' link
  • You will get the PDF of the result in the new window.
  • Download JPSC Civil Services Result 2025 and keep the same for future reference.

JPSC Final Result 2025: What's Next 

Under the selection process for Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Examination, shortlisted candidates have been done on the three stages selection process including-Prelims/Mains/Interview round. Now all the shortlisted candidates will be allotted to the department wise the posts with their  performance in their category. It is noted that a total of 342 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of total 342 positions, 207 posts are for Deputy Collector posts and 56 are for State Tax Officer posts. The total 35 positions are for Police Sub-Inspector posts. 

 

