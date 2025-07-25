JPSC Result 2025 Declared: Check Civil Services Final Merit List at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 on its official website. The final result for the Combined Civil Services against Advt. No. 01/2024 has been released in PDF format with the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 342 various posts in different services are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. Out of 342 posts, 207 are for DeputyCollector positions. Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Combined Civil Services posts can download the Candidates who appeared in the written exam against Advt.No.01/2024 can download the result pdf available at the official website jpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download the result pdf has also been provided here.

Post Name No. of Vacancy Deputy Collector 207 Police Sub-Inspector 35 State Tax Officer 56 Jail Superintendent 02 Jharkhand Education Service Category 2 10 District Commander 01 Assistant Essayist 08 Labor Officer 14 Probation Officer 06 Inspector Product 03 JPSC Result 2025 Overview Organisation Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Exam Name JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024 Advt no 01/2024 No. of posts 342 Selection Process Prelims

Mains

Interview Final Result Status Out Official Website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/ How to Download JPSC Result 2025? You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below- Visit the official JPSC Civil Services website at https://www.jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ' JPSC Civil Services Result 2025' link

You will get the PDF of the result in the new window.

Download JPSC Civil Services Result 2025 and keep the same for future reference.