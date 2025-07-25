JPSC Result 2025 Declared: Check Civil Services Final Merit List at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 on its official website. The final result for the Combined Civil Services against Advt. No. 01/2024 has been released in PDF format with the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 342 various posts in different services are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. Out of 342 posts, 207 are for DeputyCollector positions. Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Combined Civil Services posts can download the
Candidates who appeared in the written exam against Advt.No.01/2024 can download the result pdf available at the official website jpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download the result pdf has also been provided here.
JPSC Result 2025 Download
The pdf of the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 after the written and interview round is available on the official website with roll numebr of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link.
|JPSC Result 2025
|Ddownload Link
JPSC Final Result 2025: Departments and posts offered
Under the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Examination-2023 against Advt. No. 01/2024, a total of 342 posts are to be filled in different services. Out of total 342 positions, 207 posts are for Deputy Collector posts and 56 are for State Tax Officer posts. The total 35 positions are for Police Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates shortlisted in the final result list will be allotted to their marks and ranks with their category wise performance. Below are the details of the posts/number under the Advt. No. 01/2024.
|Post Name
|No. of Vacancy
|Deputy Collector
|207
|Police Sub-Inspector
|35
|State Tax Officer
|56
|Jail Superintendent
|02
|Jharkhand Education Service Category 2
|10
|District Commander
|01
|Assistant Essayist
|08
|Labor Officer
|14
|Probation Officer
|06
|Inspector Product
|03
JPSC Result 2025 Overview
|Organisation
|Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)
|Exam Name
|JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024
|Advt no
|01/2024
|No. of posts
|342
|Selection Process
|Prelims
Mains
Interview
|Final Result Status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://www.jpsc.gov.in/
How to Download JPSC Result 2025?
You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official JPSC Civil Services website at https://www.jpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ' JPSC Civil Services Result 2025' link
- You will get the PDF of the result in the new window.
- Download JPSC Civil Services Result 2025 and keep the same for future reference.
JPSC Final Result 2025: What's Next
Under the selection process for Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Examination, shortlisted candidates have been done on the three stages selection process including-Prelims/Mains/Interview round. Now all the shortlisted candidates will be allotted to the department wise the posts with their performance in their category. It is noted that a total of 342 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of total 342 positions, 207 posts are for Deputy Collector posts and 56 are for State Tax Officer posts. The total 35 positions are for Police Sub-Inspector posts.
