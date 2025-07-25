Visual Illusion: Only 3% of people with 20/20 vision can find 183 in 5 seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Visual Illusion: You have 20/20 vision if you can spot 183 in the number grid in 5 seconds. Test your observation skills with this visual illusion challenge now! 

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 26, 2025, 21:08 IST
Find 183 in 5 seconds!
Find 183 in 5 seconds!

Visual illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. 

Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people. 

Do you have sharp eyes?

Let's find out!

Visual Illusion: Find 183 in 5 Seconds

find 183

The visual illusion image shared above depicts a number grid consisting of 135.

Only the number 183 is different in the grid. 

Can you find the different number within the time limit?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

People with the sharpest eyes can find the different number quicker than those with average-level observation skills.

Hurry up!

The clock’s ticking.

Look at the image one final time; try to look at the finer details.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Did you spot the different number?

Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the different number; you have excellent observation skills and a sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the different number can check the solution below.

Visual Illusion with Solution

The number 183 can be spotted on the right side of the picture.

find 183 solved

If you loved solving this visual illusion puzzle, remember to try out an interesting personality test below.

Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

