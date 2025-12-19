UGC Releases List of Fake Universities, Issues Guidelines for Students and Parents Applying for Admissions

Key Points
- The UGC has warned students and parents against enrolling in fake universities.
- A list of unrecognized institutions operating across Indian states has been released.
- Check the latest UGC notification for the complete list of flagged universities across India.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification warning the students and parents against enrolling in fake universities. The commission has released a list of fake universities operating in India, from Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Institues and universities operating without proper recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) are considered fake. Check the entire list of universities flagged as ‘fake’ from across India in the latest notification by UGC.
List of Fake Universities in India
The official notice lists the following universities to be running without proper recognition and accreditation, and has warned students to stray away from them while seeking admissions:
|
State / UT
|
University Name
|
Delhi
|
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
|
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi
|
United Nations University, Delhi
|
Vocational University, Delhi
|
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008
|
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
|
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi – 110033
|
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rithala, Rohini, Delhi – 110085
|
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi – 110034
|
Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow – 227105
|
Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Christ New Testament Deemed University
|
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam – 530016
|
West Bengal
|
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
|
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road
|
Maharashtra
|
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
|
Puducherry
|
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry – 605009
|
Karnataka
|
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)
|
Kerala
|
St. John’s University, Kishanpattam, Kerala
What Universities are condsidered ‘Fake’ as per UGC Guidelines?
Institues and universities operating without proper recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) are considered fake. These "self-styled" institutions don't meet the statutory requirements of Indian law. Degrees from these fake places are considered invalid for jobs, further education, or any official purpose.
These fake universities are neither recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, nor are they approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or any other official regulatory body, hence they are not allowed to award degrees, diplomas, or any other academic qualifications to the enrolled students.
