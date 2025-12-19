Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

UGC Releases List of Fake Universities, Issues Guidelines for Students and Parents Applying for Admissions

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 19, 2025, 13:05 IST

The UGC has warned students and parents against enrolling in fake universities, releasing a list of unrecognized institutions operating in states like Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Check the latest UGC notification for the complete list of flagged universities across India.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The UGC has warned students and parents against enrolling in fake universities.
The UGC has warned students and parents against enrolling in fake universities.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The UGC has warned students and parents against enrolling in fake universities.
  • A list of unrecognized institutions operating across Indian states has been released.
  • Check the latest UGC notification for the complete list of flagged universities across India.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification warning the students and parents against enrolling in fake universities. The commission has released a list of fake universities operating in India, from Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Institues and universities operating without proper recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) are considered fake. Check the entire list of universities flagged as ‘fake’ from across India in the latest notification by UGC.

List of Fake Universities in India

The official notice lists the following universities to be running without proper recognition and accreditation, and has warned students to stray away from them while seeking admissions: 

State / UT

University Name

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi – 110033

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rithala, Rohini, Delhi – 110085

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi – 110034

Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow – 227105

Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam – 530016

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry – 605009

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka)

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanpattam, Kerala

What Universities are condsidered ‘Fake’ as per UGC Guidelines?

Institues and universities operating without proper recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) are considered fake. These "self-styled" institutions don't meet the statutory requirements of Indian law. Degrees from these fake places are considered invalid for jobs, further education, or any official purpose.

These fake universities are neither recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, nor are they approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or any other official regulatory body, hence they are not allowed to award degrees, diplomas, or any other academic qualifications to the enrolled students.

Read: UGC - List of Fake Universities in Hindi

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News