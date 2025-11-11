MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
NPTEL Result 2025 OUT at nptel.ac.in; Direct Link to Download October-November Scorecard PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 21:56 IST

NPTEL SWAYAM Result 2025: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning declared the October/November 2025 semester results for various diploma courses on its official website- nptel.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the NPTEL result.

NPTEL Result 2025: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has recently declared the October/November 2025 semester results of various courses like Regeneration Biology, Modeling, Analysis and Estimation of Three Phase Unbalanced Power Netw, Quantum Chemistry of Atoms and Molecules, Control Engineering, Managerial Skills for Interpersonal Dynamics, Analog Electronic Circuit, Innovation, Business Models and Entrepreneurship and other exams. National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- nptel.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their nptel.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To access the NPTEL SWAYAM Result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, NPTEL released the semester results for various programs. The students can check their NPTEL SWAYAM Result on the official website of the NPTEL- nptel.ac.in.

NPTEL Result 2025 Login Link

Click here

NPTEL Result 2025 Official Result Sheet

Check here

How to Check NPTEL Results 2025

Candidates can check their NPTEL results for various courses online at the official website of the NPTEL. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Results for October, November 2025 Exams’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Highlights of National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is an Indian online education platform that offers university-level courses in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It serves as the world’s largest digital repository of courses in engineering, basic sciences, and selected areas of humanities and management. The platform and its learning materials have been collaboratively developed by the the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Popular NPTEL courses are being translated into popular local languages. The local languages which the translation are available in include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

NPTEL Highlights

University Name

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL)

Established

2003

NPTEL SWAYAM Result Link - Latest

Click here

Official Website

nptel.ac.in

