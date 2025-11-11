NPTEL Result 2025 OUT at nptel.ac.in; Direct Link to Download October-November Scorecard PDF

NPTEL Result 2025: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has recently declared the October/November 2025 semester results of various courses like Regeneration Biology, Modeling, Analysis and Estimation of Three Phase Unbalanced Power Netw, Quantum Chemistry of Atoms and Molecules, Control Engineering, Managerial Skills for Interpersonal Dynamics, Analog Electronic Circuit, Innovation, Business Models and Entrepreneurship and other exams. National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- nptel.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their nptel.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To access the NPTEL SWAYAM Result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

NPTEL Result 2025

As per the latest update, NPTEL released the semester results for various programs. The students can check their NPTEL SWAYAM Result on the official website of the NPTEL- nptel.ac.in.

NPTEL Result 2025 Login Link Click here NPTEL Result 2025 Official Result Sheet Check here

How to Check NPTEL Results 2025

Candidates can check their NPTEL results for various courses online at the official website of the NPTEL. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Results for October, November 2025 Exams’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and click on Proceed.

Step 4: Check the results and download it