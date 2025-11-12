SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025 BANNED - Check Tier 1 Previous Year Review, Difficulty Level & Safe Score

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL 2025 exam to fill 3131 vacancies for JSA, LDA & DEO posts. Day 1 of the Tier 1 exam is currently underway. The examination will continue till November 30, with three shifts scheduled each day. Over 30.7 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Candidates appearing for the test should go through the SSC CHSL exam analysis and practice important questions to boost their chances of qualifying. Reviewing the analysis will provide insights into the exam’s difficulty level and number of good attempts, helping them set a safe target score and refine their preparation strategy effectively.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025

Before the commencement of the SSC exams, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued a notice prohibiting the conduct of exam analysis or the disclosure of exam-related information. Therefore, we will not be publishing the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam analysis for the current cycle. However, for candidates’ reference, we have shared the previous year’s analysis details to help them understand the overall exam pattern and difficulty level.