SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025 BANNED - Check Tier 1 Previous Year Review, Difficulty Level & Safe Score

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 12, 2025, 12:23 IST

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025 has been banned by the Staff Selection Commission. Hence, here we have mentioned section-wise difficulty level and safe score based on previous year trends to help you refine your preparation strategy accordingly.

SSC CHSL Analysis

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL 2025 exam to fill 3131 vacancies for JSA, LDA & DEO posts. Day 1 of the Tier 1 exam is currently underway. The examination will continue till November 30, with three shifts scheduled each day. Over 30.7 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Candidates appearing for the test should go through the SSC CHSL exam analysis and practice important questions to boost their chances of qualifying. Reviewing the analysis will provide insights into the exam’s difficulty level and number of good attempts, helping them set a safe target score and refine their preparation strategy effectively.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2025

Before the commencement of the SSC exams, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued a notice prohibiting the conduct of exam analysis or the disclosure of exam-related information. Therefore, we will not be publishing the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam analysis for the current cycle. However, for candidates’ reference, we have shared the previous year’s analysis details to help them understand the overall exam pattern and difficulty level.

Previous Year SSC CHSL Difficulty Level

SSC CHSL Tier 1 comprises four sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. For FY 2024 cycle, the exam was conducted from July 1-5 and July 8-11, 2024, and the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. Quant questions were a bit time-consuming and calculative. Candidates who have prepared all the topics mentioned in SSC CHSL syllabus could have easily attempted the exam and secured above SSC CHSL Cut Off.

SSC CHSL Difficulty Level & Good Attempts 2024

Subjects

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Quantitative Aptitude

18-19

Easy to Moderate

General Intelligence and Reasoning

23-24

Easy

English Comprehension

22-23

Easy

General Awareness

16-17

Easy to Moderate

Overall

79-83

Easy to Moderate

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2024 for all days and shifts here.

SSC Notice for CHSL Exam Analysis

In compliance with the notice released by the SSC on its website, we will not be conducting the exam analysis or revealing any specific questions from the ongoing recruitment cycle. Instead, the previous year’s exam analysis has been provided for candidates' understanding and guidance. Refer to the snippet of official notice provided below.

SSC analysis notice

Read the official notice here

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025

The commission is conducting SSC CHSL 2025 exam in three shifts. Candidates are advised to reach atleast 1-2 hours before their scheduled shifts. The SSC CHSL shift timings are 9 am to 10 am, 1 pm to 2 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm. Check SSC CHSL reporting time in the table below.

Shift

Reporting Time

SSC CHSL Exam Timings

SSC CHSL 1st Shift Timings

7:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

SSC CHSL 2nd Shift Timings

11:30 AM

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

SSC CHSL 3rd Shift Timings

3:30 PM

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

