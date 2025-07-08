SSC CHSL Syllabus 2025: SSC CHSL is a golden opportunity for candidates aspiring to join government ministries and departments as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Postal Assistant (PA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). To excel in this exam, it is crucial to be familiar with the latest SSC CHSL Syllabus and exam pattern. It is held in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Both stages of the exam test candidates' knowledge based on four key subjects: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and General Awareness.

With the exam scheduled from 8th to 18th September to fill 3,131 vacancies, candidates should jump into their preparation without further delay! In this article, we have listed all the topics to focus on in each subject, the marking scheme, and preparation tips. We have also included a list of the best books to help you cover the SSC CHSL Syllabus 2025 in a comprehensive manner.

SSC CHSL Syllabus 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL 2025 Notification for 3,131 vacancies. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18. This gives candidates ample time to prepare for the exam and identify their strengths and weaknesses. Going through the syllabus and solving SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers will acquaint you with the topics that will be asked in the exam, helping you understand what to expect and how to prepare effectively. SSC CHSL Syllabus PDF The commission issued the SSC CHSL Syllabus in the official notification. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout for easy access. Downloading SSC CHSL Syllabus PDF will help you channelise your efforts in the right direction by eliminating irrelevant topics. Find the SSC CHSL Syllabus PDF download link in Hindi and English below:

SSC CHSL Syllabus PDF Download SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025 The SSC CHSL exam is conducted in two tiers: Tier 1 (Computer-Based Test) and Tier 2 (Descriptive and Skill/Typing Test). Each tier evaluates candidates on different skill sets and is crucial for final selection. Understanding the exam pattern helps in structured preparation and time management. Tier Type Mode Tier – I Objective Multiple Choice Computer Based (online) Tier – II Objective Multiple Choice + Skill Test & Typing Test Tier-II will include three sections having two modules each Computer-Based (online) SSC CHSL Tier 1 Pattern Tier 1 is an objective-type online test consisting of 100 questions divided into four sections: General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. The paper carries a total of 200 marks, with a 0.50 mark deduction for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

Subjects No of Questions Max Marks General Intelligence 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Total 100 200 SSC CHSL Exam Pattern Tier 2 Tier 2 consists of Session I (objective-type questions) and Session II (Skill Test/Typing Test). Session I is divided into sections like Mathematical Abilities, English Language, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge, while Session II tests typing speed and accuracy. It is qualifying in nature. Session Section Modules Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Session-I (2 hours and 15 minutes) Section 1 Module-1 Mathematical Abilities 30 60*3 = 180 1 hour Module-2 Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 Section 2 Module-1 English Language and Comprehension 40 60*3 = 180 1 hour Module-2 General Awareness 20 Section 3 Module-1 Computer Knowledge Module 15 15*3 = 45 15 minutes Session-II Section 3 Module-2 Skill Test/ Typing Test Module- Part A- Skill Test for DEOs in Department/ Ministry Part B: Skill Test for DEOs except in Department/ Ministry Part C: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA -- -- 15 minutes 15 minutes 10 minutes

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Syllabus The SSC CHSL Syllabus for Tier 1 comprises four topics of Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and English Language. This is the first and foremost stage of the selection process. Candidates scoring above the SSC CHSL Cut Off will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam. SSC CHSL Syllabus 2025 for English Questions will be designed to understand the knowledge and proficiency of English language. Listed below are the topics that will be covered: Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting misspelt words

Idioms and Phrases

One Word Substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active and Passive Voice

Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage

SSC CHSL Syllabus GK SSC CHSL GK Syllabus is very vast and includes questions related to daily current affairs, important days and dates, static gk, temples of india etc. SSC CHSL GK Syllabus 2025 History India and its neighbouring countries Culture Geography Economic Scene General Policy Scientific Research Awards and Honors SSC CHSL Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Candidates can find SSC CHSL Quant Syllabus in the table below. The Quantitative Aptitude includes several topics such as: Topics Sub-Topics Number Systems Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between Numbers Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square Roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and Distance, Time and Work Algebra Basic Algebraic Identities of School Algebra and Elementary Surds (Simple Problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations Geometry Familiarity with Elementary Geometric Figures and Facts: Triangle and its Kinds of Centres, Congruence and Similarity of Triangles, Circle and its Chords, Tangents, Angles Subtended by Chords of a Circle, Common Tangents to Two or More Circles Mensuration Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with Triangular or Square Base Trigonometry Trigonometry, Trigonometric Ratios, Complementary Angles, Height and Distances (Simple Problems Only) Standard Identities like sin² ? + Cos² ?=1 etc. Statistical Charts Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency Polygon, Bar-Diagram, Pie-Chart

SSC CHSL Reasoning Syllabus The basic level of verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions will be asked. Topics are: Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building, Social Intelligence

Coding and de-coding

Other sub-topics if any Numerical operations SSC CHSL Syllabus for Tier 2 SSC CHSL tier 2 is divided into two sessions. Candidates need to clear both to get their dream job! SSC CHSL Tier 2 Sections Syllabus Module 2 of Session 1 (Mathematical Abilities) Number Systems: Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions, and Relationship between numbers. Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time and Work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin² ? + Cos² ?=1 etc.

Statistics and probability: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart; Measures of central tendency: mean, median, mode, standard deviation; calculation of simple probabilities Module 2 of Section 1 (Reasoning and General Intelligence) Semantic Analogy Symbolic operations Symbolic/ Number Analogy Trends Figural Analogy Space Orientation Semantic Classification Venn Diagrams Symbolic/ Number Classification Drawing inferences Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series Figural Pattern-folding and completion Number Series Embedded figures Figural Series Critical Thinking Problem Solving Emotional Intelligence Word Building Social Intelligence Coding Decoding Module 2 of Section 2 (English Language And Comprehension) Vocabulary Grammar Sentence structure Synonyms antonyms and their correct usage Spot the Error Fill in the Blanks Spellings/ Detecting misspelt words Idioms & Phrases One word substitution Improvement of Sentences Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration Shuffling of Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a Passage Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage: To test comprehension, two or more paragraphs will be given, and questions based on those will be asked. At least one paragraph should be a simple one based on a book or a story, and the other paragraph should be based on current affairs editorial or a report. Module 2 of Section 2 (General Awareness) Questions are designed to test the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around them and its application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries, especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General policy and scientific research. Module 2 of Section 3 of Paper 1 (Computer Proficiency) Computer Basics: Organisation of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), input/ output devices, computer memory, memory organisation, backup devices, PORTs, Windows Explorer, and Keyboard shortcuts. Software: Windows Operating system, including basics of Microsoft Office, like MS Word, MS Excel and PowerPoint etc. Working with the Internet and e-mails: Web Browsing & Searching, Downloading & Uploading, Managing an E-mail Account, e-Banking. Basics of networking and cyber security: Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojans, etc.) and preventive measures.