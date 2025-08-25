Brain teasers are a fun and challenging way to improve our thinking skills. They come in many different forms, such as solving an equation, finding a hidden object or cracking the solution. Today we bring you a puzzle that is stumping the internet. In the challenge below, you are given an image that appears to be of a polar bear. However, looks can be deceiving as there are many other animals that are hiding in the image.

Your goal is to find as many animals as you can in a limited amount of time.

Spotting animals in images is a great way to improve your observation and deduction skills. It also requires you to use your knowledge of the world to identify the different elements. This can help you to think more critically and creatively.

The challenge for you is to spot the animals in the image within 19 seconds. If you can find the animals, you'll have a sharp eye for detail and a quick mind!