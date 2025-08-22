OPSC Mains Result 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in, Check Mains Written Examination Result PDF Here

OPSC OCS Mains Result 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Mains Written Examination 2023 today, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download their results by visiting the official website — opsc.gov.in, using their roll number and date of birth.
OCS Mains exam was conducted from April 19 to 27 and on May 14, 2025. As per the official notification, a total of 806 candidates have successfully qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. These candidates will now have to appear for document verification and the personality test.
Direct Link to Check OPSC Mains Result 2025
This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies in Group A and Group B posts under the Odisha Civil Services. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the mains written exam and the personality test.
OPSC Mains result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check their qualifying status.
OPSC Mains Result 2025 Highlights
|
|
Conducting Body
|
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Odisha Civil Services (OCS)
|
OPSC OCS Mains Result Date 2025
|
22 August 2025
|
Official Website
|
opsc.gov.in
How to Check OPSC OCS Mains Result 2025?
Here’s a step-by-step process to download OPSC Mains Result PDF:
-
Visit the official website — opsc.gov.in
-
Go to the "Results" section on the homepage.
-
Click on the link for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Mains Result 2025.
-
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
-
The result PDF will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
What’s Next After OPSC Mains Result?
Shortlisted candidates are now required to appear for the document verification and interview round. The dates for the same will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the OPSC website for the latest updates.
