OPSC Mains Result 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in, Check Mains Written Examination Result PDF Here

OPSC OCS Mains Result 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Mains Written Examination 2023 today, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download their results by visiting the official website — opsc.gov.in, using their roll number and date of birth.

OCS Mains exam was conducted from April 19 to 27 and on May 14, 2025. As per the official notification, a total of 806 candidates have successfully qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. These candidates will now have to appear for document verification and the personality test.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies in Group A and Group B posts under the Odisha Civil Services. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the mains written exam and the personality test.