NCERT Book for Class 10 English - Footprints without Feet (2021-2022)

Get the latest NCERT Class 10 English Book Footprints without Feet for free PDF download. Also, check the exclusive NCERT Solutions for all chapters of the book.

NCERT Book for Class 10 English Footprints without Feet can be downloaded from this article in a chapter-wise PDF. You will get here the latest edition of the Footprints without Feet textbook that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This book is based on the new syllabus. Therefore, all the class10 students are suggested to follow this latest NCERT Book to read the appropriate contents prescribed for the current academic session and prepare well for the Class 10 English Exam 2021-2022.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Footprints without Feet Chapter-wise PDF:

Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery

Chapter 2 - The Thief’s Story

Chapter 3 - The Midnight Visitor

Chapter 4 - A Question of Trust

Chapter 5 - Footprints without Feet

Chapter 6 - The Making of a Scientist

Chapter 7 - The Necklace

Chapter 8 - The Hack Driver

Chapter 9 - Bholi

Chapter 10 - The Book That Saved the Earth

About the Class 10 English Book - Footprints without Feet

Footprints without Feet is a supplementary reader in English for Class 10. The supplementary reader is meant for students to read on their own. This book is basically designed to help students develop their reading skills. Students must develop the habit of reading for information and pleasure, drawing inferences from what they read, and relating texts to their previous knowledge. The contents of this book are prepared after taking into account the interests of young learners while making them aware of issues that they need to reflect on: personal relationships, the neighbourhood, and the community.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Book - Footprints without Feet

Footprints without Feet has ten chapters including a play and a factual prose piece, as well as science fiction. In each chapter, you will find some questions in the beginning, in the middle and at the end. These questions are not only important to take part in active reading but also form an essential resource to prepare for the literature part of the CBSE Class 10 English Paper.

We have provided here the NCERT Solutions for all chapters of Class 10 English Supplementary Reader - Footprints without Foot. You will get accurate answers to all questions in the textbook. The NCERT Class 10 English Footprints without Foot NCERT Solutions are prepared by the subject experts and are explained in a very simple language. These NCERT Solutions, if followed rigorously, can play a vital role in achieving excellent marks in Board Exams 2021-2022. Get access to the best NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Footprints without Foot book from the following link:

Also Check:

NCERT Books for All Subjects of Class 10 (Latest Editions for 2021-2022)

NCERT Solutions for All Subjects of Class 10 (Updated for 2021-2022)