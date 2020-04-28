NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English (Footprints Without Feet Textbook) - All Chapters

Check the updated NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English subject - Footprints Without Feet Textbook. These solutions have been framed by the subject experts in the most appropriate and simple language for a hundred percent understanding among all students. All the solutions have been reviewed and are in accordance with the Latest CBSE marking scheme. NCERT solutions are important to track your learning over the topics and concepts explained in the textbook. NCERT Solutions for Class 10th English form a perfect resource to prepare for the board examinations in a proficient manner.

Class 10th English (Footprints Without Feet Textbook) NCERT Solutions have been provided below.

Chapter 1: A Triumph of Surgery

Chapter 2: The Thief’s Story

Chapter 3: The Midnight Visitor

Chapter 4: A Question of Trust

Chapter 5: Footprints Without Feet

Chapter 6: The Making of a Scientist

Chapter 7: The Necklace

Chapter 8: The Hack Driver

Chapter 9: Bholi

Chapter 10: The Book That Saved the Earth

It is necessary that every student should have a strong command over the language as English plays a major role in every student’s life. Also, English is considered as a scoring subject in class 10. So, the students who wish to score good grades in class 10th board exams can work on the English subject to ace the exam with flying colours.

CBSE has released the marking scheme for all Class 10 Board exam question papers of 2019. These marking schemes can prove to be of great help for students to understand the right pattern for writing appropriate answers in board exams. Class 10th students must download and go through the CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme 2019, to increase their chances of scoring high in board exam 2021.

Apart from this, a thorough knowledge of the syllabus is necessary for the strategic preparation of the English board exam.





