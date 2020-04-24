NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English: Footprints Without Feet - Chapter 6 (The Making of a Scientist)

In this article, students can access NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 of Class 10 English subject (Supplementary Textbook). The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the subject experts. Chapter 6 of the Footprints Without Feet textbook is about the famous Scientist Richard Ebright and how he landed up being a Scientist. Class 10th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 10th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English: Chapter 6 (The Making of a Scientist)

Ques: How did a book become a turning point in Richard Ebright’s life?

Answer: The book ‘The Travels of Monarch X’ opened the world of science for Richard. After reading it he became interested in tracking the migration of butterflies. This interest led to his other projects and experiments. Finally, he became a great scientist.

Ques: How did his mother help him?

Answer: Richard’s mother proved to be a great help. She took him on trips and bought scientific equipment for him. She spent all her time in setting up challenges for him. This helped him to learn a lot. She presented him with the book ‘The Travels of Monarch X’. The book changes Richard’s life forever.

Ques: What lesson does Ebright learn when he does not win anything at a science fair?

Answer: Ebright exhibited slides of frog tissues at a science fair. He did not get any prize. He learnt an important lesson that science is not just about the display. It is about projects and experiments. He began conducting experiments from that day onwards.

Ques: What experiments and projects does he do then undertake?

Answer: He undertook many projects and experiments. He worked on viceroy butterflies to show that they copied monarch butterflies. He studied bright spots on the monarch pupa and discovered a new hormone. Also, he found out how cells read their DNA.

Ques: What are the gualities that go into the making of a scientist?

Answer: There are three essential qualities that make a scientist. The first is a first-rate mind. Next is the presence of curiosity. Last but not the least, it is the will to do the best and win.

Ques: How can one become a scientist, an economist, a historian …? Does it simply involve reading many books on the subject? Does it involve observing, thinking, and doing experiments?

Answer: Reading many books on a subject is not enough. One must develop the skill of observation and thinking. Experiments need to be done. One needs to have a curiosity to explore and find new things. Above all, one must work hard and not get upset by failures.