School Holidays: Schools in Jammu Division Closed Tomorrow August 25, Check Latest Details Here

Aug 24, 2025, 18:14 IST

As per the order issued by Joint Director School Education Jammu, schools in Jammu Division will remain closed tomorrow, August 25 due to bad weather conditions. Check latest updates on school holidays here.

Jammu School Holiday: As per local media reports, all government and private schools in Jammu Division will remain closed tomorrow, August 25, 2025. The school holiday has been announced owing to worsening weather conditions in the region.

According to the order issued by the Joint Director Education, Jammu, taking into consideration the rough and bad weather conditions all government and private schools in Jammu division will remain closed tomorrow, August 25, 2025. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure to safeguard the students and staff menbers from the worsening weather conditions. Authorites have also urged the citizens not to venture out and take necessary measures in this weather situation. Students are also advised to connect with school authorities regarding the school holidays.

