XAT Registration 2026 Ends Today at xatonline.in; Apply Here for Exam on January 4

XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 Registrations today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online till tonight at xatonline.in. The institute will release the XAT 2026 admit cards on December 20, 2025 for the exam scheduled for January 4, 2026.

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of XAT 2026: