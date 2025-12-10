XAT Registration 2026 Ends Today at xatonline.in; Apply Here for Exam on January 4

Key Points
- XLRI, Jamshedpur is closing XAT 2026 registrations today, December 10, 2025 at xatonline.in.
- The XAT 2026 admit cards will be released on December 20, 2025.
- The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026.
XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 Registrations today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online till tonight at xatonline.in. The institute will release the XAT 2026 admit cards on December 20, 2025 for the exam scheduled for January 4, 2026.
XAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table for the important highlights of XAT 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|XAT 2026 Registration deadline
|Exam name
|Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
|Board name
|Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI)
|Conducting body
|Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|xatonline.in
|Stream
|Management
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|
MBA
PGDM
|Exam date
|January 4, 2026
|Exam shift
|2 PM - 5 PM
|Exam duration
|205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes)
|Exam mode
|Online, CBT
|Registration deadline
|December 10, 2025
|Admit card release date
|December 20, 2025 (expected)
|Scorecard release date
|January 31 - March 31, 2026 (expected)
|Exam sections
|
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)
Decision Making (DM)
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)
General Knowledge (GK)
How to register for XAT Registration 2026?
Candidates interested in appearing for XAT 2-26 exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for XAT 2026 exam:
- Visit the official website at xatonline.in
- Click on the 'registration' tab and enter your personal details to create an account
- Head to the log in window
- Register online by selecting your programs
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature
- Select preferred city and nationality
- Pay the application fee
- Review and submit the form
DIRECT LINK - XAT 2026 Registration
