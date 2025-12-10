XAT Registration 2026 Ends Today at xatonline.in; Apply Here for Exam on January 4

CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
Dec 10, 2025, 19:26 IST

XLRI, Jamshedpur is closing XAT 2026 registrations today, December 10, 2025 on the official website at xatonline.in. The XAT 2026 admit cards will be released on December 20, 2025, for the exam scheduled on January 4, 2026.

Key Points

  • The XAT 2026 admit cards will be released on December 20, 2025.
  • The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026.

XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 Registrations today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online till tonight at xatonline.in. The institute will release the XAT 2026 admit cards on December 20, 2025 for the exam scheduled for January 4, 2026. 

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of XAT 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  XAT 2026 Registration deadline 
Exam name  Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
Board name  Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI)
Conducting body  Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  xatonline.in
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes 

MBA

PGDM
Exam date  January 4, 2026
Exam shift  2 PM - 5 PM
Exam duration  205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes)
Exam mode  Online, CBT 
Registration deadline  December 10, 2025
Admit card release date  December 20, 2025 (expected)
Scorecard release date  January 31 - March 31, 2026 (expected)
Exam sections 

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

How to register for XAT Registration 2026?

Candidates interested in appearing for XAT 2-26 exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for XAT 2026 exam: 

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. Click on the 'registration' tab and enter your personal details to create an account
  3. Head to the log in window 
  4. Register online by selecting your programs 
  5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature
  6. Select preferred city and nationality
  7. Pay the application fee
  8. Review and submit the form  

DIRECT LINK - XAT 2026 Registration

