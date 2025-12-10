CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Download LINK Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025, on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the PDF answer keys to estimate scores.

Key Points

  • NLU has released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025.
  • The answer key is available on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Candidates can download the PDF answer keys to estimate their scores.

CLAT 2026 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The answer keys will be released as PDF for all students to download and estimate their scores accordingly. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key and wish to raise objections will be able to do the same on the website till December 12, 2025 until 5 PM. 

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
Exam name  Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
Board name  Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website 

consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Stream  Law 
Programmes  5-year integrated LLB LLM
Levels  Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
Exam date  December 7, 2025
Objection deadline  December 12, 2025 until 5 PM

How to download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key?

Candidates will be able to download the CLAT 2025 provisional answer key by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Click on the link for CLAT 2026 UG/ PG
  3. CLAT 2026 Answer Key PDF will appear
  4. Download for further reference

DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key

