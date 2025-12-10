CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Download LINK Here

Key Points
CLAT 2026 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The answer keys will be released as PDF for all students to download and estimate their scores accordingly. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key and wish to raise objections will be able to do the same on the website till December 12, 2025 until 5 PM.
CLAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
|Exam name
|Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
|Board name
|Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|Stream
|Law
|Programmes
|5-year integrated LLB LLM
|Levels
|Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
|Exam date
|December 7, 2025
|Objection deadline
|December 12, 2025 until 5 PM
How to download CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key?
Candidates will be able to download the CLAT 2025 provisional answer key by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Click on the link for CLAT 2026 UG/ PG
- CLAT 2026 Answer Key PDF will appear
- Download for further reference
DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
