CG Police Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Police (CG) has declared the result of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the posts of Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman. Candidates who cleared the written exam and PET for these posts can download the result pdf through the official website of Chhattisgarh Police https://cgpolice.gov.in/result. The candidate can download CG Police Constable Result PDF directly, through the link below- CG Police Result 2025 PDF Download You can download the result pdf after clicking the concerned link on the official website. Click on the link provided to check results of CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023-24 uploaded by respective districts- CG Police Result 2025 PDF Download Link CG Police Result 2025 Scorecard Link The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Trade Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results and scorecard link have been activated by the concerned authority on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process can download their results. The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 now includes the marks for both the Trade Test and the PET. Candidates can easily view and download their scorecards by entering their online registration number or roll number.

CG Police Result 2025 Overview Earlier Chhattisgarh Police (CG) had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman across the state. Now the result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round has been released. Check the details of the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Organization Chhattisgarh Police (CG) Post Name Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman Result Status Out Official Website https://cgpolice.gov.in/ How to Download CG Police Result 2025? Candidates can download the CG Police Result 2025 after following the steps given below- Step 1: First of all go to official website of CG Police - cgpolice.gov.in

Steps 2: Now click on the link “जिला पुलिस बल आरक्षक संवर्ग भर्ती प्रक्रिया वर्ष का परिणाम“, displaying under Latest News' of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will find the links of result for different district

Step 4: Now click on the District for which you have appeared in the exam for the Constable Posts.

Step 5: Download Chhattisgarh Police Result PDF and save the same for future reference.