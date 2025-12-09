CG Police Result 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Dec 9, 2025, 16:51 IST

CG Police Result 2025 PDF has been released by the  Chhattisgarh Police (CG) of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the posts of Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman. The result has been released in PDF format with the roll number of the candidates qualified for the next round. Check details here. 

CG Police Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Police (CG) has declared the result of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the posts of Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman. Candidates who cleared the written exam and PET for these posts can download the result pdf through the official website of Chhattisgarh Police https://cgpolice.gov.in/result. The candidate can download CG Police Constable Result PDF directly, through the link below-

CG Police Result 2025 PDF Download

You can download the result pdf after clicking the concerned link on the official website. Click on the link provided to check results of CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023-24 uploaded by respective districts-

CG Police Result 2025  PDF Download Link

 CG Police Result 2025 Scorecard Link

The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Trade Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results and scorecard link have been activated by the concerned authority on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process can download their results. The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 now includes the marks for both the Trade Test and the PET. Candidates can easily view and download their scorecards by entering their online registration number or roll number.

CG Police Result 2025 Overview 

Earlier Chhattisgarh Police (CG) had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman across the state. Now the result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round has been released. Check the details of the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details
Organization Chhattisgarh Police (CG) 
Post Name Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman
Result Status  Out
Official Website https://cgpolice.gov.in/

How to Download CG Police Result 2025?

Candidates can download the CG Police Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1: First of all go to official website of CG Police - cgpolice.gov.in
Steps 2: Now click on the link “जिला पुलिस बल आरक्षक संवर्ग भर्ती प्रक्रिया वर्ष का परिणाम“, displaying under Latest News' of the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will find the links of result for different district
Step 4: Now click on the District for which you have appeared in the exam for the Constable Posts.
Step 5: Download Chhattisgarh Police Result PDF and save the same for future reference.

What to Do If There Is an Error in Your Scorecard?

The Chhattisgarh Police have uploaded the detailed scorecard for the Constable Driver and Constable Tradesman posts. Candidates are advised to download the same and if you find an error on your scorecard, you are advised to immediately bring the same in the knowledge of authority. If you find any data mismatch or error in the credentials, raise the issue to the concerned authority with supporting documents. You can raise the issue to the authority and submit the application in this regard or even apply for re-evaluation as per the guidelines given in the notification or advertisement.

 

