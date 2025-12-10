OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link for Gujarat TET-I Admit Card at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

OJAS Gujarat Call Letter 2025: The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has released the OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 on its official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-I) for Primary Teachers (Standards 1 to 5) can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password on its official website.

The admit card is an important document and candidate are advised to download and print their Call Letter immediately and verify all details The Gujarat TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025.

Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 OUT

The Gujarat TET-I Call Letter was released on December 10, 2025. The Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official website by providing the registration number and password for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025. The admit card contains the important details, such as registration number, exam date, shift timings, etc.