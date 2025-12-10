OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link for Gujarat TET-I Admit Card at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

OJAS Gujarat Call Letter 2025: The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has released the OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 on its official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-I) for Primary Teachers (Standards 1 to 5) can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password on its official website.
The admit card is an important document and candidate are advised to download and print their Call Letter immediately and verify all details The Gujarat TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025.
Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 OUT
The Gujarat TET-I Call Letter was released on December 10, 2025. The Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official website by providing the registration number and password for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025. The admit card contains the important details, such as registration number, exam date, shift timings, etc.
Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link
The OJAS Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 link is now active at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the TET 1 Exam 2025 can now download their call letter to check the examination name and examination time. Click on the direct link below to download the Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025.
|
Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025
Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025: Overview
The OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 is released for Vidhyasahayaks (Primary Teachers) at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test-I (TET-I) Exam will be conducted on December 21, 2025, and an admit card is mandatory for candidates going to attempt the exam. Check the table below for OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Teacher Eligibility Test-I (TET-I) – 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat
|
Call Letter Status
|
OUT
|
Call Letter Release Date
|
December 10, 2025
|
Last Date to Download
|
December 21, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ojas.gujarat.gov.in and sebexam.org
|
Gujarat TET Exam Date 2025
|
December 21, 2025 (Sunday)
|
Exam Timings
|
12:00 PM to 02:00 PM (2 Hours)
|
Posts Eligibility
|
Primary Teachers/Vidhyasahayaks (Std 1 to 5)
How to Download the Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025?
Candidates can download the OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 from the official website by providing the Confirmation Number and Date of Birth. Check here for the step-by-step process below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in/.
- On the homepage, click on “Examination Call Letter” Section
- Now Click on Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025 and a page will open up.
- Now select the job, enter confirmation number, date of birth and captcha, and click on print call letter button
- Admit will be displayed to verify all the details mentioned in it.
- Download and Print the OJAS Gujarat Call Letter for exam day.
