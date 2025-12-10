CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link for Gujarat TET-I Admit Card at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 10, 2025, 19:20 IST

The OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 for the Teacher Eligibility Test is officially OUT at  ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 is an important document for the exam scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025. Candidates must download it immediately using their Confirmation Number and Date of Birth to check their allotted Exam Venue/Center.

Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025
Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025

OJAS Gujarat Call Letter 2025: The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has released the OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 on its official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-I) for Primary Teachers (Standards 1 to 5) can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password on its official website.
The admit card is an important document and candidate are advised to download and print their Call Letter immediately and verify all details The Gujarat TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025.

Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 OUT

The Gujarat TET-I Call Letter was released on December 10, 2025. The Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official website by providing the registration number and password for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 21, 2025. The admit card contains the important details, such as registration number, exam date, shift timings, etc.

Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

The OJAS Gujarat TET Admit Card 2025 link is now active at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the TET 1 Exam 2025 can now download their call letter to check the examination name and examination time. Click on the direct link below to download the Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025.

Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025

Click Here

Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025: Overview

The OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 is released for Vidhyasahayaks (Primary Teachers) at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test-I (TET-I) Exam will be conducted on December 21, 2025, and an admit card is mandatory for candidates going to attempt the exam. Check the table below for OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Teacher Eligibility Test-I (TET-I) – 2025

Conducting Body

State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat

Call Letter Status

OUT

Call Letter Release Date

December 10, 2025

Last Date to Download

December 21, 2025

Official Website

ojas.gujarat.gov.in and sebexam.org

Gujarat TET Exam Date 2025

December 21, 2025 (Sunday)

Exam Timings

12:00 PM to 02:00 PM (2 Hours)

Posts Eligibility

Primary Teachers/Vidhyasahayaks (Std 1 to 5)

How to Download the Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025?

Candidates can download the OJAS Gujarat TET Call Letter 2025 from the official website by providing the Confirmation Number and Date of Birth. Check here for the step-by-step process below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in/.
  • On the homepage, click on “Examination Call Letter” Section
  • Now Click on Gujarat TET 1 Call Letter 2025 and a page will open up.
  • Now select the job, enter confirmation number, date of birth and captcha, and click on print call letter button
  • Admit will be displayed to verify all the details mentioned in it.
  • Download and Print the OJAS Gujarat Call Letter for exam day.

