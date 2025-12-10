SLAT 2026 Admit Card: Test 1 Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow at slat-test.org; Details Here

SLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download their hall ticket at slat-test.org. The admit card is an important document and the candidates will need to carry a hard copy of their hall ticket to appear for the exams. The admit card will carry the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, exam center details and other exam day guidelines.

SLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the details on SLAT 2026: