CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
SLAT 2026 Admit Card: Test 1 Hall Ticket Releasing Tomorrow at slat-test.org; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 10, 2025, 19:51 IST

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the SLAT 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025, on the official website at slat-test.org. Candidates must download and carry a hard copy of this essential document to the examination hall.

Key Points

  • The admit card will be available on the official website at slat-test.org.
  • Candidates must download and carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination hall.

SLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download their hall ticket at slat-test.org. The admit card is an important document and the candidates will need to carry a hard copy of their hall ticket to appear for the exams. The admit card will carry the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, exam center details and other exam day guidelines. 

SLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the details on SLAT 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

SLAT 2026 Admit Card 

Exam name 

Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT)

Board name 

Symbiosis International University (SIU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

slat-test.org

Stream 

Law 

Exam dates 

Slot 1: December 20, 2025 

Slot 2: December 28, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Programmes 

B.A LL. B (Hons)

B.B.A LL. B (Hons)

B.A LL.B

B.B.A LL.B

B.Com. LL.B (Hons)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

How to download SLAT Admit Card 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps while downloading the SLAT 2026 admit card online: 

  1. Visit the official website at slat-test.org
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Print Admit Card’ tab 
  3. Enter your details in the log in window 
  4. SLAT 2026 Admit Card will appear 
  5. Review your details and download for exam purposes

DIRECT LINK - SLAT 2026 Admit Card (Active Soon)

Details Mentioned on SLAT 2026 Admit Card

Candidates downloading their SLAT 2026 admit card online must look for the following details:

  • Name
  • Registration number
  • Signature & Photograph
  • Category
  • Exam schedule
  • Entrance test seat number
  • Exam day guidelines

