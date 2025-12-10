UNICEF Day Poster Drawing, Captions and Slogans for School Students

UNICEF Day 2026: December 11, is almost here and on this day the world celebrates UNICEF day for its endurance and for its service for the entire world. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund was established by the UN General Assembly in 1946. The main aim of establishing this organisation is to provide emergency food, health, and immediate care to kids exploited by World War II. But now it has expanded its offerings to many more causes making it a leading global organization that oversees the rights of children around the world.
To celebrate this schools organize small events to educate children about UNICEF and its work. For school students looking to celebrate UNICEF day, can use the poster drawing ideas, slogans and captions to prepare for school events or competitions.
UNICEF Day Poster and Drawing Ideas
From here school students can download ideas for UNICEF day poster drawing 2026.
UNICEF Day Captions and Slogans for School Students
Here you can find UNICEF Day slogans for students, and Children's rights poster captions ideas from the list shared below:
1. Books and Vaccines: The twin pillars of a child’s future.
2. Invest in knowledge. UNICEF builds schools and dreams.
3. Clean water, healthy life. UNICEF is hydration and hope.
4.Health is a right, not a privilege. Happy UNICEF Day!
5.From the classroom to the clinic, UNICEF is there.
Some Catchy Slogans
6. For Every Child. Dream Big.
7. Support UNICEF. Save Lives.
8.UNICEF: Hope in Action.
9. Protect the Future. Protect the Child.
10.Our generation, their generation.
11.From borders to books: UNICEF reaches every corner.
12.Global Family, Global Hope: We are all For Every Child.
13.My poster, my pledge: Solidarity for children worldwide.
14. Let's make sure no child is left behind. Happy UNICEF Day!
15. One world, one mission: Peace, Protection, Progress.
16. A Child's smile is our greatest reward. Support their safety.
17. Right to Play, Right to Learn, Right to a Healthy Life!
Students who are looking specifically for World Children's Day poster ideas can also use these images as inspiration to draw posters to celebrate World Children’s Day.
