UNICEF Day Poster Drawing, Captions and Slogans for School Students

UNICEF Day 2026: December 11, is almost here and on this day the world celebrates UNICEF day for its endurance and for its service for the entire world. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund was established by the UN General Assembly in 1946. The main aim of establishing this organisation is to provide emergency food, health, and immediate care to kids exploited by World War II. But now it has expanded its offerings to many more causes making it a leading global organization that oversees the rights of children around the world.

To celebrate this schools organize small events to educate children about UNICEF and its work. For school students looking to celebrate UNICEF day, can use the poster drawing ideas, slogans and captions to prepare for school events or competitions.