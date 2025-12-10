Only a Spy Eye Can Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds!

A Motion Optical Illusion is a type of optical illusion where a still image appears to be moving, even though there is no actual motion. This illusion tricks the brain due to contrasting colours, repeating patterns, or specific shapes arranged in a way that stimulates motion-detecting cells in the visual cortex. Attempting these types of illusions boosts your IQ and observation skills. Are you ready for this motion optical illusion test? So, only a Spy Eye can beat this Motion Optical Illusion challenge within 13 Seconds! Must Try: Spot the Hidden Famous Painting in this Pseudo-3D Depth Effect of Radiating Concentric Arcs of Stereogram Optical Illusion Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion Motion optical illusion is a radial or "hypnotic" optical illusion in which, when you shift your eyes or slightly move your head, the interaction between visual signals and neural processing can create a sense of swirling, rotating, or pulsating movement.

Try to solve this motion optical illusion. But before attempting this challenge, let’s know more about the given image. This image is a motion optical illusion created by a repeating pattern of black-and-white swirling circles. Even though the image is completely still, the rings appear to: Spin or rotate

Pulse inward or outward

Shift slightly as your eyes move The challenge is to spot the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion. So, only a Spy Eye can beat this Motion Optical Illusion challenge within 13 Seconds! I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time's Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion in 13 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and Spy vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion in 13 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution for this Motion Optical Illusion Challenge: Which Animal is Hidden?