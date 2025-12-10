CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
Only a Spy Eye Can Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds!

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 10, 2025, 22:00 IST

This motion optical illusion challenges viewers to spot the hidden animal within swirling patterns. Only sharp-eyed observers can detect the camouflaged creature in under 13 seconds. Boost your IQ, visual clarity, and observation skills with this thrilling spy-level illusion test.

Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds!
Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds!

A Motion Optical Illusion is a type of optical illusion where a still image appears to be moving, even though there is no actual motion. This illusion tricks the brain due to contrasting colours, repeating patterns, or specific shapes arranged in a way that stimulates motion-detecting cells in the visual cortex. 

Attempting these types of illusions boosts your IQ and observation skills.

Are you ready for this motion optical illusion test? 

So, only a Spy Eye can beat this Motion Optical Illusion challenge within 13 Seconds!

Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion

Motion optical illusion is a radial or "hypnotic" optical illusion in which, when you shift your eyes or slightly move your head, the interaction between visual signals and neural processing can create a sense of swirling, rotating, or pulsating movement. 

Try to solve this motion optical illusion.

spot the hidden animal in this motion optical illuison-que

But before attempting this challenge, let’s know more about the given image.

This image is a motion optical illusion created by a repeating pattern of black-and-white swirling circles.

Even though the image is completely still, the rings appear to:

  • Spin or rotate

  • Pulse inward or outward

  • Shift slightly as your eyes move

The challenge is to spot the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion. 

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion in 13 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and Spy vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual illusion. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion in 13 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this Motion Optical Illusion Challenge: Which Animal is Hidden?

So, are you excited to know which animal is hidden in this motion optical illusion challenge? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. It is a Koala Bear; this is the hidden animal in this motion optical illusion.

spot the hidden animal in this motion optical illuison-sol

So, now you all know which animal is hidden in this motion optical illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation skills and problem-solving skills.

