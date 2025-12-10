CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Can You Spot 3 Differences In the Apples On a Barrel In 13 Seconds? Most People Will Miss the 3rd One!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Dec 10, 2025, 18:31 IST

There are 3 differences in the two identical-looking apples on a barrel pictures. Can you spot them in 13 seconds? Test your concentration and focus now!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Can You Spot 3 Differences In the Apples On a Barrel In 13 Seconds?
Can You Spot 3 Differences In the Apples On a Barrel In 13 Seconds?

Spot the difference puzzles are one of the most popular brain games on the web. These puzzles are fun to engage with and highly addictive, making them perfect for those seeking the thrill of a puzzle challenge, as well as for those looking to test their observational skills.

The premise of spot the difference puzzles is simple: you will be presented with two identical pictures. However, don’t be fooled; they are not identical, although they may appear to be.

Your task is to find those subtle differences between the two pictures and complete the challenge.

It sounds pretty easy, right?

But they are not that easy.

These puzzles are, in fact, a test of your patience, concentration and the ability to observe minute details.

Do you want to test your attentiveness?

Let’s start!

Connections Hints Today: Check NYT Connections Game Answers (December 10, 2025)

Spot 3 Differences in 13 Seconds

spot differences apples on a barrel

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your memory and attention to detail with this spot the difference challenge.

In the image shared above, readers can see pictures of three apples placed on a barrel.

At first glance, the two pictures look identical, but they are not!

There are 3 differences, and the challenge is to spot the differences in 13 seconds. 

Some differences are so obvious that you will notice them immediately. The tricky ones will be difficult to spot and require close attention.

Solving a spot the difference challenge requires you to study the finer details of the image, like the position, colour, and shape of the objects in the two images.

It is an excellent way to boost brain health as it engages the brain and eyes, resulting in improved attention and focus. 

The appeal of spot the difference puzzles are further enhanced with the addition of a time limit.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only the sharpest eyes will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 13 seconds. 

If you managed to spot the differences, you have the highest attention span.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those readers who have managed to spot the differences between the two pictures within the time limit deserve a standing ovation for their effort.

If you haven't found the differences yet, don’t be disheartened; you need more practice to improve your visual skills.

Word Puzzle: Can You Spot the Hidden Word In 8 Seconds?

Spot the Differences: Solution

The following are the differences between the two images.

spot differences apples on a barrel solution

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends and family and see who spots all the differences within the time limit.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out this visual illusion challenge shared below.

Recommended Reading 

Only 1% With 150+ IQ Can Solve This Math Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Visual Illusion: Only 5% with 20/20 Vision Can Spot the Worm among Birds in 7 Seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News