This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 December

Every day has a history; even the date on your calendar might hide stories that shaped the world. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 11? On this day over the centuries, the world witnessed events that changed nations, sparked revolutions, advanced science, and reshaped society. From royal abdications to moon landings, from acts of war to new vows for children's welfare, December 11 holds some rich history. In this article, we'll explore some of the most memorable moments tied to this date: major political turns, landmark social causes, bold explorations, and a few cultural milestones. Read on to discover how December 11th left its mark on the pages of time.
What Happened On This Day—December 11?
Here's what happened in history on December 11:
1936 – Edward VIII Announces His Abdication
- On December 11, 1936, Edward VIII announced that he would give up the British throne.
- He chose to abdicate so he could marry Wallis Simpson.
- His speech was broadcast nationwide.
- The abdication ended his short reign.
- His brother, George VI, became the new king.
1934 – Bill Wilson Takes His Last Drink
- On December 11, 1934, stockbroker Bill Wilson drank alcohol for the last time.
- He struggled with alcoholism for 13 years.
- His recovery journey inspired him deeply
- The following year, he helped found Alcoholics Anonymous.
- AA treated alcoholism as a disease, not a moral failure.
1777 – British Delay Washington's March to Valley Forge
- George Washington began marching 12,000 soldiers to Valley Forge.
- As they crossed the Schuylkill River, British troops surprised them.
- General Charles Cornwallis led the British.
- The unexpected encounter slowed Washington's progress.
- The army continued toward its brutal winter camp.
1915 – Yuan Shih-kai Accepts the Chinese Throne
- On this day, Yuan Shih-kai accepted the title of Emperor of China.
- China was facing internal division and foreign pressure.
- His acceptance revived the monarchy after the fall of the Qing Dynasty.
- The decision was widely criticised.
- His rule as emperor was short-lived.
1941 – Germany Declares War on the United States
- Adolf Hitler declared war on the U.S. on December 11, 1941.
- This happened shortly after Japan attacked Pearl Harbour.
- The declaration brought America into the European war.
- Germany expected support from Japan, but had no formal plan.
- The conflict quickly expanded into a full global war.
1946 – UNICEF was founded
- The United Nations created UNICEF on December 11, 1946.
- Its mission was to aid children in countries hit by World War II.
- UNICEF provided food, medical care, and relief support.
- The organisation later expanded worldwide.
- Today, it focuses on health, education, and child protection.
1961 – First U.S. Helicopters Arrive in South Vietnam
- The USNS Core arrived in Saigon carrying US helicopter units.
- It brought 33 H-21C Shawnee helicopters.
- Over 400 crew members came to operate them.
- Their job was to airlift South Vietnamese troops.
- This marked a deeper U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
1963 – Kidnappers released Frank Sinatra Jr.
- Frank Sinatra Jr. was freed on December 11.
- He had been kidnapped three days earlier in Lake Tahoe.
- He was taken at gunpoint from his hotel room.
- He was blindfolded and held in Canoga Park.
- Ransom was paid before his safe release.
1964 – Sam Cooke Dies in Los Angeles
- Singer Sam Cooke was shot and killed on this day.
- Police found him in the office of a motel.
- The motel manager, Bertha Franklin, fired the shots.
- Officials ruled the death justifiable homicide.
- The circumstances remain debated to this day.
1969 – Soviets Call Nudity a "Western Decadence"
- A Moscow writer's union secretary criticised nudity in art.
- The play Oh! Calcuttaz was used as an example.
- He said such ideas showed Western moral decline.
- He feared these views were influencing Soviet youth.
- His comments reflected the era's cultural divide.
1973 – Gay Rights Advocate Interrupts Live Broadcast
- Activist Mark Segal interrupted the CBS Evening News.
- He sat on Walter Cronkite's desk during the live show.
- His sign read, "Gays Protest CBS Prejudice."
- He opposed unfair media coverage of queer people.
- The protest reached millions and pushed for change.
1978 – Lufthansa Heist at JFK Airport
- Six masked men raided the Lufthansa cargo building.
- They stole more than $5 million in cash.
- They also took nearly $1 million in jewellery.
- It became one of America's most famous robberies.
- Many details remain unsolved to this day.
1994 – Russian Forces Enter Chechnya
- Thousands of Russian troops invaded Chechnya.
- Tanks and soldiers pushed toward Grozny.
- Resistance was light at first.
- Chechen volunteers are prepared to defend the capital.
- The conflict grew into a brutal war.
1997 – Kyoto Protocol First Adopted
- The Kyoto Protocol was adopted in Japan on December 11.
- It set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Nations agreed to new environmental responsibilities.
- It was a significant step in the fight against climate change.
- Results were mixed but influential.
2008 – Bernard Madoff Arrested
- Bernard Madoff was arrested in New York City.
- He ran a massive Ponzi scheme worth around $65 billion.
- Many investors lost their life savings.
- Madoff confessed to the fraud.
- It became one of the biggest financial crimes in history.
2019 – Greta Thunberg Becomes Time's Person of the Year
- Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year on December 11.
- She became the youngest person ever to earn the title.
- Her climate activism gained worldwide attention.
- She inspired youth-led climate movements.
- Her message focused on urgent environmental action.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 11?
December 11 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 11
Rita Moreno (1931 – )
- Puerto Rican actor known for playing Anita in West Side Story.
- One of the few performers to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
- Celebrated for her long and diverse career.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918–2008)
- Russian writer and dissident.
- Exposed the Soviet prison camp system in his works.
- Known for The Gulag Archipelago.
Brenda Lee (1944–)
- An American singer with a powerful voice.
- Known for "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree".
- The song hit No. 1 in 2023, decades after its release.
Notable Deaths on December 11
1964 — Sam Cooke (American singer)
- Sam Cooke died on December 11, 1964.
- He was one of the most influential soul and gospel singers.
2012 — Ravi Shankar (Indian sitarist and composer)
- On December 11, 2012, Ravi Shankar passed away at age 92.
- He helped bring Indian classical music to global audiences.
2008 — Bettie Page (American model and actress)
- Bettie Page died on December 11, 2008.
- She was famously known as the "Queen of Pinups".
Other Notable Figures Who Died on December 11
- Eddie Chapman — English spy.
- David Lewis — American actor, died December 11, 2000.
- Pat Walshe — American actor, died on December 11, 1991.
