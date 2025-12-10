The Christmas Capital of the World is renowned for its enchanting holiday atmosphere and centuries-old traditions. Every year, approximately 2 million visitors flock to this destination to experience its stunning Christmas market, which dates back to 1570 and is one of the oldest in Europe. The city is celebrated for its spectacular decorations, vibrant markets, and festive spirit, making it a top holiday destination. According to official tourism sources, its magical ambiance and unique cultural heritage have earned it this prestigious title.

Which Country is the Christmas Capital of the World?

The Christmas Capital of the World is Strasbourg. It is officially recognized for its historic and cultural significance in holiday celebrations. The city hosts the oldest Christmas market in Europe, drawing millions of visitors annually. Its festive season is marked by a month-long celebration filled with lights, markets, and traditional events that create an unmatched holiday atmosphere.