IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 OUT at ibps.in; Get Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Examination 2025. The IBSO Mains Result 2025 has been released on December 10, 2025 for Specialist Officer posts such as IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2025 conducted on November 9, 2025, can now check their qualifying status for Interview.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Link

