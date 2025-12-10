IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 OUT at ibps.in; Get Direct Link Here

CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
By Mohd Salman
Dec 10, 2025, 20:12 IST

The IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 has been declared on December 10, 2025, for Specialist Officer posts such as IT Officer and AFO. Candidates who appeared for the November 9, 2025, Mains Exam can now check their qualifying status for the interview at ibps.in. Direct link provided here.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Examination 2025. The IBSO Mains Result 2025 has been released on December 10, 2025 for Specialist Officer posts such as IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2025 conducted on November 9, 2025, can now check their qualifying status for Interview.
The IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 can be checked from the official website, ibps.in, by providing the registration number and password. Candidates can continue reading below to check the direct link for the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Link

IBPS has activated the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Link on its official website, ibps.in. candidates who appeared for the Phase II Professional Knowledge paper conducted on November 9, 2025, can check their qualifying status for the upcoming Personal Interview.
Candidates can check the IBPS SO Mains Result Check Link by providing their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. The result link is active till December 17, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025

Click Here

How to Check the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025?

Candidates can check the IT specialist, an Agricultural Field Officer, or a Marketing Mains Exam result by clicking on the above link or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP- SPL-XV
  • New page will open now; provide the Registration Number and password and click on the submit button.
  • IBPS SO Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: Overview

The Specialist Officer Mains Result has been released at ibps.in. The Mains Exam result has been released to recruit eligible candidates for approximately 1007 vacancies. Check the table below for IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Specialist Officer (SO) - Scale I (AFO, IT, Law, HR, Marketing, Rajbhasha)

Total Vacancies

1007 (Approx.)

Mains Exam Date

November 9, 2025

Result Status

Released on December 10, 2025

Result View Last Date

December 17, 2025

Next Stage

Personal Interview

Official Website

www.ibps.in

