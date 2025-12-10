UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download Hindi Paper Provisional Key and Raise Objection

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade Teacher) Examination 2025. Now UPPSC has released the UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in for the Hindi Paper. UPPSC conducted the Hindi Exam on December 6, 2025 and now the response sheet pdf has been released on December 10, 2025.
The answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.
UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT
The official answer key for the UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the official notice, the answer key will be visible until December 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Hindi paper can download the key, verify their responses, and calculate their estimated scores. If candidates find any discrepancies in the answer key, then they can raise them till December 15, 2025.
UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025
UPPSC LT Answer Key 2025
UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025 for Hindi has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can now calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of recruitment. Check the table below for UPPSC LT grade Answer Key 2025 Overview
Particulars
Details
Recruitment Body
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Post Name
Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) / LT Grade Teacher
Advertisement No.
A-5/E-1/2025
Total Vacancies
7466
Exam Date
6th, 7th, 21st December 2025, and 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th January 2026
Mode of Exam
Offline (OMR-Based)
Total Questions
150 (30 GS + 120 Subject)
Total Marks
150
Negative Marking
Yes, 0.33 marks deduction for every incorrect answer.
Answer Key Status
Released for Hindi
Official Website
