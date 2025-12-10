UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download Hindi Paper Provisional Key and Raise Objection

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade Teacher) Examination 2025. Now UPPSC has released the UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in for the Hindi Paper. UPPSC conducted the Hindi Exam on December 6, 2025 and now the response sheet pdf has been released on December 10, 2025.

The answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT

The official answer key for the UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the official notice, the answer key will be visible until December 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Hindi paper can download the key, verify their responses, and calculate their estimated scores. If candidates find any discrepancies in the answer key, then they can raise them till December 15, 2025.