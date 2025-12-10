UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download Hindi Paper Provisional Key and Raise Objection

CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
By Mohd Salman
Dec 10, 2025, 18:40 IST

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: UPPSC has officially released the LT Grade Answer Key 2025 for the Hindi Paper (Exam conducted on Dec 6, 2025) on its website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download the PDF to calculate estimated marks using the 0.33 negative marking scheme. The provisional key, along with the objection window, is visible until December 15, 2025

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025
UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade Teacher) Examination 2025. Now UPPSC has released the UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in for the Hindi Paper. UPPSC conducted the Hindi Exam on December 6, 2025 and now the response sheet pdf has been released on December 10, 2025.
The answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT

The official answer key for the UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the official notice, the answer key will be visible until December 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Hindi paper can download the key, verify their responses, and calculate their estimated scores. If candidates find any discrepancies in the answer key, then they can raise them till December 15, 2025.

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025

Official Notice

UPPSC LT Answer Key 2025

Click Here 

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: Overview

The UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025 for Hindi has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can now calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of recruitment. Check the table below for UPPSC LT grade Answer Key 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) / LT Grade Teacher

Advertisement No.

A-5/E-1/2025

Total Vacancies

7466

Exam Date

6th, 7th, 21st December 2025, and 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th January 2026

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-Based)

Total Questions

150 (30 GS + 120 Subject)

Total Marks

150

Negative Marking

Yes, 0.33 marks deduction for every incorrect answer.

Answer Key Status

Released for Hindi

Official Website

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

