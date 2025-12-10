CLAT 2026 Answer Key Official PDF Released; Download CLAT UG, PG Provisional Answer Key and Expected Cut Off

CLAT 2026 Official Answer Key has been released on December 10 at 5 PM by the Consortium of NLUs. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the CLAT UG Answer Key 2026 and CLAT PG Answer Key from the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students can use the provisional answer key to check correct responses, calculate their probable scores, and raise objections (if any) within the given deadline. The CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key will be released after the objection window closes. This article provides the CLAT Official Answer Key 2026 download link, steps to access the PDF, marking scheme, objection process, question paper links, analysis, expert solutions, and expected cutoff. CLAT 2026 Answer Key Release Schedule Event Date & Time CLAT 2026 Exam Date December 7, 2025 CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release December 10, 5 PM Objection Window Opens December 10, 5 PM CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key After objections are reviewed CLAT 2026 Result Declaration Based on final answer key

CLAT 2026 Official Answer Key PDF – Direct Link Candidates can download the CLAT UG and PG answer key PDFs from the official website. However, we have also provided the direct link below for quick access to the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key PDF and all correct responses released by the Consortium. 👉 CLAT 2026 PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY PDF - DIRECT LINK The answer keys are available set-wise and include correct answers for all MCQs in CLAT UG and descriptive + objective answers for CLAT PG. How to Download the CLAT 2026 Answer Key? Follow these steps to download the CLAT 2026 answer key PDF: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on “CLAT 2026”

Select “Provisional Answer Key”

Choose UG or PG answer key Download the PDF and compare answers with your OMR sheet CLAT 2026 Answer Key: UG & PG Marking Scheme

Understanding the marking system helps in calculating scores: Correct Answer: +1 mark





Incorrect Answer: –0.25 mark (negative marking)





Unattempted Question: 0 mark



CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window The Consortium has opened the CLAT objection window along with the provisional answer key release. Candidates can challenge any question/answer by submitting valid proof. After evaluating all objections, the Consortium will publish the CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key, which will form the basis of result preparation. CLAT 2026 Question Paper PDF (UG & PG) We have already provided the complete CLAT 2026 question paper PDF. You can check the full question paper here: 👉CLAT 2026 Question Paper PDF CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis – Difficulty Level & Section-Wise Review On exam day, we covered a detailed CLAT 2026 exam analysis, including difficulty level, important topics, good attempts, and expert insights.

Read the complete analysis here: 👉CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis (Section-Wise Review) CLAT 2026 Expert Answer Key (By Experts) Before the release of the official answer key, our experts analysed the CLAT 2026 question papers and provided answers for all sections. Check here: 👉 CLAT 2026 Expert Answer Key (By Experts) CLAT 2026 Expected Cut Off – NLU Wise The CLAT 2026 cutoff will depend on factors such as difficulty level, number of test takers, and seat availability across NLUs. Based on initial analysis, the expected cutoff for top NLUs may vary between 72–90 marks for General category students. For detailed NLU-wise expected cut-offs and previous year trends, check the full article here: 👉CLAT 2026 Expected Cut Off (Complete NLU-Wise List) CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Once the objection window closes, the consortium will publish the CLAT Final Answer Key 2026. Changes (if any) will be updated in the final PDF, and marks will be recalculated accordingly. No further objections will be allowed after the final release.