CLAT 2026 Cut Off (Expected): Check 2025 and Previous Year NLUs Cut Off Marks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 7, 2025, 18:07 IST

The CLAT 2026 exam was held on 7 December 2025 and the expected cut-offs for top NLUs are projected to rise slightly based on CLAT 2025 and previous-year trends. NLSIU Bangalore is expected to close above 98, NALSAR Hyderabad around 95+, and WBNUJS Kolkata near 92+. The article compares expected 2026 cut-offs with CLAT 2025 actual scores (NLSIU 95.5, NALSAR 94, WBNUJS 92.75) and analyses category-wise ranges, score–rank predictions, and factors influencing cut-off movement. This helps aspirants estimate their admission chances before the official results are announced.

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted today, 7 December 2025, and aspirants are now eagerly waiting for the expected cut off for top NLUs. Based on the CLAT 2025 cut-offs, previous-year admission trends, difficulty level analysis, and insights from leading education platforms such as Career360, the expected CLAT 2026 cut off for leading National Law Universities (NLUs) is likely to see a moderate rise.
This article provides expected CLAT 2026 cut off marks, actual CLAT 2025 cut-offs, and a year-wise comparison for General, OBC, and SC/ST categories to help students set a clear target score out of 120.

CLAT 2026 Expected Cut Off for Top NLUs

The expected cut-offs are calculated based on exam difficulty, previous-year data, and seat availability.

Expected CLAT 2026 Cut-Off (General Category)

NLU

Expected Rank

Expected Score (Out of 120)

NLSIU Bangalore

1–120

98+

NALSAR Hyderabad

120–260

95+

WBNUJS Kolkata

260–450

92+

NLU Jodhpur

450–800

88+

GNLU Gandhinagar

800–1200

86+

NLIU Bhopal

1200–1700

84+

HNLU Raipur

1700–2600

82+

RMLNLU Lucknow

2600–3300

80+

NLU Odisha (Cuttack)

3300–4200

78+

CNLU Patna

4200–5200

75+

Note: Category-wise cut-offs will be lower depending on reservation norms.

CLAT 2025 Actual Cut Offs for Top NLUs

Here are the CLAT 2025 round-1 expected ranks and score equivalents based on student data.

CLAT 2025 Cut Off (General Category)

NLU

Closing Rank (2025)

Approx Score

NLSIU Bangalore

120

95.5

NALSAR Hyderabad

260

94

WBNUJS Kolkata

450

92.75

NLU Jodhpur

800

89

GNLU Gandhinagar

1200

87.5

NLIU Bhopal

1700

85

HNLU Raipur

2600

82

RMLNLU Lucknow

3300

80

CLAT Previous Year Cut-Off Trends (2023–2025)

These trends help predict CLAT 2026 cut-off movement.

General Category Trends

Year

NLSIU Bangalore

NALSAR Hyderabad

WBNUJS Kolkata

2025

95.5

94

92.75

2024

93–95

90–92

88–89

2023

92–94

89–91

87–88

Cut-offs for top NLUs have consistently increased due to rising competition and stable seat numbers. CLAT 2026 is expected to follow this pattern.

Category-Wise Expected CLAT 2026 Cut Off (General, OBC, SC/ST)

General Category (Expected Score)

  • Top NLUs: 92–98+

  • Mid NLUs: 78–90

  • Newer NLUs: 65–78

OBC Category (Expected Score)

  • Top NLUs: 88–95

  • Mid NLUs: 72–86

  • New NLUs: 60–72

SC/ST Category (Expected Score)

  • Top NLUs: 68–80

  • Mid NLUs: 55–70

  • New NLUs: 45–55

Factors Affecting CLAT 2026 Cut Off

The expected cut off is based on the following factors:

1. Difficulty Level of CLAT 2026

If the exam is moderately difficult, scores above 95 will be required for top NLUs.

2. Number of Test-Takers

With increasing registrations every year, competition for the top 300 ranks remains extremely high.

3. Seat Availability in NLUs

No major seat increase reported, so cut-offs likely to rise slightly.

4. Previous-Year Trends

Data from 2023–2025 shows a consistent upward drift in cut-offs.

CLAT 2026 Cut-Off: Score vs Rank Estimate

This helps you estimate where you stand based on your attempted performance today.

Score (Out of 120)

Estimated Rank Range

100+

Top 50

95–100

50–150

92–95

150–350

88–92

350–800

80–88

800–2000

70–80

2000–4500

The CLAT 2026 expected cut off for leading NLUs like NLSIU Bangalore, NALSAR Hyderabad and WBNUJS Kolkata will likely stay in the 92–98+ score range based on CLAT 2025 cut-offs and previous trends. Aspirants who appeared for the exam today can use the score–rank prediction and category-wise expected cut-offs to evaluate their chances of admission. As official ranks and scores are released soon, students should track updates and begin shortlisting NLUs according to their projected score.

Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content.

