CLAT 2026 Cut Off (Expected): Check 2025 and Previous Year NLUs Cut Off Marks

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted today, 7 December 2025, and aspirants are now eagerly waiting for the expected cut off for top NLUs. Based on the CLAT 2025 cut-offs, previous-year admission trends, difficulty level analysis, and insights from leading education platforms such as Career360, the expected CLAT 2026 cut off for leading National Law Universities (NLUs) is likely to see a moderate rise.

This article provides expected CLAT 2026 cut off marks, actual CLAT 2025 cut-offs, and a year-wise comparison for General, OBC, and SC/ST categories to help students set a clear target score out of 120. CLAT 2026 Expected Cut Off for Top NLUs The expected cut-offs are calculated based on exam difficulty, previous-year data, and seat availability. Expected CLAT 2026 Cut-Off (General Category) NLU Expected Rank Expected Score (Out of 120) NLSIU Bangalore 1–120 98+ NALSAR Hyderabad 120–260 95+ WBNUJS Kolkata 260–450 92+ NLU Jodhpur 450–800 88+ GNLU Gandhinagar 800–1200 86+ NLIU Bhopal 1200–1700 84+ HNLU Raipur 1700–2600 82+ RMLNLU Lucknow 2600–3300 80+ NLU Odisha (Cuttack) 3300–4200 78+ CNLU Patna 4200–5200 75+

Note: Category-wise cut-offs will be lower depending on reservation norms. CLAT 2025 Actual Cut Offs for Top NLUs Here are the CLAT 2025 round-1 expected ranks and score equivalents based on student data. CLAT 2025 Cut Off (General Category) NLU Closing Rank (2025) Approx Score NLSIU Bangalore 120 95.5 NALSAR Hyderabad 260 94 WBNUJS Kolkata 450 92.75 NLU Jodhpur 800 89 GNLU Gandhinagar 1200 87.5 NLIU Bhopal 1700 85 HNLU Raipur 2600 82 RMLNLU Lucknow 3300 80 CLAT Previous Year Cut-Off Trends (2023–2025) These trends help predict CLAT 2026 cut-off movement. General Category Trends Year NLSIU Bangalore NALSAR Hyderabad WBNUJS Kolkata 2025 95.5 94 92.75 2024 93–95 90–92 88–89 2023 92–94 89–91 87–88

Cut-offs for top NLUs have consistently increased due to rising competition and stable seat numbers. CLAT 2026 is expected to follow this pattern. Category-Wise Expected CLAT 2026 Cut Off (General, OBC, SC/ST) General Category (Expected Score) Top NLUs: 92–98+

Mid NLUs: 78–90

Newer NLUs: 65–78 OBC Category (Expected Score) Top NLUs: 88–95

Mid NLUs: 72–86

New NLUs: 60–72 SC/ST Category (Expected Score) Top NLUs: 68–80

Mid NLUs: 55–70

New NLUs: 45–55 Factors Affecting CLAT 2026 Cut Off The expected cut off is based on the following factors: 1. Difficulty Level of CLAT 2026 If the exam is moderately difficult, scores above 95 will be required for top NLUs. 2. Number of Test-Takers With increasing registrations every year, competition for the top 300 ranks remains extremely high. 3. Seat Availability in NLUs