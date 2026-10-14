TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Check OFFICIAL Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Exam Dates and Timing

TN SSLC Timetable 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the official schedule for the public examination for SSLC (Class 10) for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates can refer to and download the full subject-wise schedule through the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the notice issued, the written examinations for Class 10 students will be held from March 11, 2026, to April 6, 2026, after school level practical examinations conducted from February 23, 2026, to February 28, 2026. The examinations will be held in one morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM at the specified examination centers. In order to assist candidates in the exam, a total of 10 minutes has been allocated for reading questions in the examination paper and additional 5 minutes for roll number verification in the answer books. School Headmasters as well as private candidates have been advised to check the subject code and language option in their hall tickets.

Also Read: TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will be publishing the official PDF file of the SSLC (Class 10) Public Examination Schedule from its official portal at dge.tn.gov.in. The date sheet contains the examination schedules of all subjects, the window periods of practical examinations, timing, and essential examination instructions for each day. Students can get the PDF file from the official website by clicking on the “Time Table” tab, then on the “Class 10” tab. With the help of the official PDF file, students can plan their revision schedules for all subjects, and mandatory reporting time and languages of the exam. TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 PDF (Available Soon)

TN SSLC (Class 10) Public Exam Schedule 2026 Below are the TN SSLC (Class 10) Public Exam Schedule 2026: Exam Date Day Subject February 23 – 28, 2026 Monday – Saturday Practical Examinations March 11, 2026 Wednesday Part-I Language (Tamil & Other Languages) March 16, 2026 Monday Part-II English March 25, 2026 Wednesday Part-III Mathematics March 30, 2026 Monday Part-III Science April 02, 2026 Thursday Part-III Social Science April 06, 2026 Monday Part-IV Optional Language How To Download The TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 To download the TN 10thpublic exam time table 2026 follow the steps given below: Login to the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in.

From the homepage, click on the Time Table link.

From there, select SSLC Examination 2026 Public Exam Time Table.

Download the PDF and take a printout of it.

TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Official Website To Acces To download the TN SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Date Sheet 2027 below are the websites: dge.tn.gov.in

dge.tn.gov.in/timetable.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-notification/SSLC (Tamil Nadu Class 10 2027 Time Table) Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) Public Exam Time Table 2027 The examinations for SSLC will be held from March 17 to April 12, 2027. Practical exams will be conducted from February 19 to February 26, which will allow students enough time to finish their practical exams before their theoretical exam begins. Date Day Part Subject 17.03.2027 WEDNESDAY Part - I Tamil and other language papers 25.03.2027 THURSDAY Part - II ENGLISH 31.03.2027 WEDNESDAY Part - III MATHEMATICS 05.04.2027 MONDAY Part - III SCIENCE 09.04.2027 FRIDAY Part - III SOCIAL SCIENCE 12.04.2027 MONDAY Part - IV OPTIONAL LANGUAGE