TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Check OFFICIAL Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Exam Dates and Timing
TN SSLC Timetable 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the official SSLC (Class 10) public exam schedules. Written examinations for 2026 run from March 11 to April 6, following practicals in late February. The 2027 exams take place from March 17 to April 12. Download the date sheet at dge.tn.gov.in.
TN SSLC Timetable 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the official schedule for the public examination for SSLC (Class 10) for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates can refer to and download the full subject-wise schedule through the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the notice issued, the written examinations for Class 10 students will be held from March 11, 2026, to April 6, 2026, after school level practical examinations conducted from February 23, 2026, to February 28, 2026.
The examinations will be held in one morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM at the specified examination centers. In order to assist candidates in the exam, a total of 10 minutes has been allocated for reading questions in the examination paper and additional 5 minutes for roll number verification in the answer books. School Headmasters as well as private candidates have been advised to check the subject code and language option in their hall tickets.
Also Read: TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Announced: Check Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Exam Dates and Timing
TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will be publishing the official PDF file of the SSLC (Class 10) Public Examination Schedule from its official portal at dge.tn.gov.in.
The date sheet contains the examination schedules of all subjects, the window periods of practical examinations, timing, and essential examination instructions for each day. Students can get the PDF file from the official website by clicking on the “Time Table” tab, then on the “Class 10” tab. With the help of the official PDF file, students can plan their revision schedules for all subjects, and mandatory reporting time and languages of the exam.
TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 PDF (Available Soon)
TN SSLC (Class 10) Public Exam Schedule 2026
Below are the TN SSLC (Class 10) Public Exam Schedule 2026:
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Exam Date
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Day
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Subject
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February 23 – 28, 2026
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Monday – Saturday
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Practical Examinations
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March 11, 2026
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Wednesday
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Part-I Language (Tamil & Other Languages)
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March 16, 2026
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Monday
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Part-II English
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March 25, 2026
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Wednesday
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Part-III Mathematics
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March 30, 2026
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Monday
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Part-III Science
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April 02, 2026
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Thursday
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Part-III Social Science
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April 06, 2026
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Monday
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Part-IV Optional Language
How To Download The TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026
To download the TN 10thpublic exam time table 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Login to the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in.
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From the homepage, click on the Time Table link.
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From there, select SSLC Examination 2026 Public Exam Time Table.
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Download the PDF and take a printout of it.
TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026: Official Website To Acces
To download the TN SSLC, Plus Two Public Exam Date Sheet 2027 below are the websites:
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apply1.tndge.org/dge-notification/SSLC (Tamil Nadu Class 10 2027 Time Table)
Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) Public Exam Time Table 2027
The examinations for SSLC will be held from March 17 to April 12, 2027. Practical exams will be conducted from February 19 to February 26, which will allow students enough time to finish their practical exams before their theoretical exam begins.
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Date
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Day
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Part
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Subject
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17.03.2027
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WEDNESDAY
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Part - I
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Tamil and other language papers
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25.03.2027
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THURSDAY
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Part - II
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ENGLISH
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31.03.2027
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WEDNESDAY
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Part - III
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MATHEMATICS
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05.04.2027
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MONDAY
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Part - III
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SCIENCE
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09.04.2027
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FRIDAY
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Part - III
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SOCIAL SCIENCE
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12.04.2027
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MONDAY
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Part - IV
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OPTIONAL LANGUAGE
TN Public Exam Time Table: SSLC Exam Time Table Details
The Tamil Nadu Class 10 practical exam dates 2027 are arranged in such a manner that the exams take place prior to the theoretical exams, enabling students to concentrate only on their written exams starting from March. The practical exams will be conducted in the schools concerned by internal and external examiners, and marks allotted in this regard are included in the overall score of the board exam.
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Examination Details
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Dates
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Practical examinations
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February 19–26, 2027
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Mode of Exam
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Conducted at respective schools
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Applicable For
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For the Students of subjects with practical
Also Read:
DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.