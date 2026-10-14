RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Qualifying Marks Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026:The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the 2nd Grade Teacher written examination for the Hindi subject on 13 October 2026 on its official website. Previously, on 09 October, the RPSC had released the results for the Social Science subject. With the release of the result, the commission has also released the official cut off marks alongside. This means that the RPSC will release the results and cut off marks for the other subjects in the upcoming days. The written exam for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Hindi and Social Science subject was held on 12 and 13 July 2026.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the RPSC is going to fill a total of 9651 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts for a total of 10 subjects. The result is released in a continuous manner for one subject at a time along with the cut off marks for that particular subject.