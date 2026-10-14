RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Qualifying Marks Here
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026: The RPSC has released the official cut off marks for the 2nd Grade Teacher examination on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the category-wise and subject-wise cut off marks in this article.
Key Points
- RPSC released Hindi 2nd Grade Teacher result & cut-off on 13 October 2026.
- Social Science 2nd Grade Teacher result & cut-off released on 09 October 2026.
- Written exams for Hindi & Social Science were held on 12 & 13 July 2026.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026:The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the 2nd Grade Teacher written examination for the Hindi subject on 13 October 2026 on its official website. Previously, on 09 October, the RPSC had released the results for the Social Science subject. With the release of the result, the commission has also released the official cut off marks alongside. This means that the RPSC will release the results and cut off marks for the other subjects in the upcoming days. The written exam for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Hindi and Social Science subject was held on 12 and 13 July 2026.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the RPSC is going to fill a total of 9651 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts for a total of 10 subjects. The result is released in a continuous manner for one subject at a time along with the cut off marks for that particular subject.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Name
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RPSC Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) - Secondary Education 2025
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Conducted Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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No. of Vacancies
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9651
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Written Exam Date
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12 July to 18 July 2026
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Total Subjects
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10
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Result Released For
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02 Subjects- Hindi and Social Science
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Selection Process
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Written Exam (Paper I & II) → Document Verification → Final Merit List
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026 OUT
The RPSC has released the written exam result for the Hindi and Social Science subjects on 09 October and 13 October, respectively. Along with the results, the cut off marks have also been released for these subjects. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the cut off marks here.
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Subject
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Cut Off Marks
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Hindi
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Social Science
How to Check RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2026
To check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut off marks 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the News & Events section and click on View All.
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Now, click on the “Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Provisional List for Eligibility Checking) for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2025” link for the subject you have appeared for.
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The PDF will open on your screen.
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Check the cut off marks as per your category and area (TSP or NTSP).
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Save the pdf for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.