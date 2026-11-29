Lahiru Samarakoon held his nerve in the final moments as Sri Lanka A won the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 by 1 wicket against Pakistan A. The edge-of-the-seat clash between the two sides at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha came down to the last wicket, with Sri Lanka eventually crossing the finish line with just 1 wicket remaining. The match was a complete seesaw, with both sides having their moments. However, Sri Lanka's last pair put up a 22-run partnership to take the team home. With this victory, Sri Lanka now have their third Rising Stars Asia Cup title to their name. UNBEATEN CHAMPIONS! 🔥🏆 What a nerve-wracking finish in Doha as Sri Lanka ‘A’ defeat Pakistan ‘A’ by 1 wicket with 51 balls remaining to lift the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy! 🇱🇰💙 #SriLankaCricket #AsiaCupRisingStars #SLvPAK https://t.co/Sgn8kxrFAj — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 29, 2026

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Match Highlights Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, with Shamyl Hussain scoring 40 runs in 43 deliveries, giving the side a good start. At number three, Shahzaib Khan scored a well-made 60 runs in 91 deliveries, including four fours. Later, Abdul Samad and Rohail Nazir contributed 33 and 37 runs, respectively, ensuring Pakistan crossed the 200-run mark. Eventually, the side scored a below-par total of 216 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. For Sri Lanka, Ravindu Fernando and Garuka Sanketh picked up 3 wickets each. Coming out to chase, it looked like an easy target for Sri Lankan batters, and their top order ensured the same, with Nishan Madushka scoring a brilliant 87 runs in 95 deliveries, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, missing out on a well-deserved century.

Sri Lanka were cruising towards an easy win with 140 runs scored for 3 wickets. Meanwhile, the side suddenly collapsed and were reduced to 198 for 9. In a standout comeback from Pakistan, Ali Raza was the star of the show, picking up 3 wickets. Apart from him, Sufyan Moqim also picked up 2 wickets. Meanwhile, the last pair of Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh ensured that Sri Lanka crossed the line despite being 9 wickets down. Lahiru kept defending the ball and taking tight singles at crucial moments before finally driving the ball straight down the ground and picking up the last run. He then ran across the ground in celebrations. Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Match Summary Innings Score Top Batter Top Bowling Performance (Opposition) Pakistan A (1st Innings) 216/9 (50 overs) Shahzaib Khan – 60 runs Ravindu Fernando – 3 wickets; Garuka Sanketh – 3 wickets Sri Lanka A (2nd Innings) 220/9 (41.3 overs) Nishan Madushka – 87 runs Ali Raza – 3 wickets