RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download, Marks Distribution
Download RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF. Check the complete chapter-wise syllabus, unit-wise marks distribution and prescribed NCERT books.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 Economics syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students studying Economics in Class 11 can refer to the syllabus to check the prescribed units, chapters, important topics and unit-wise marks distribution for the annual examination.
The RBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus covers two major sections: Statistics for Economics and Indian Economic Development. Both sections carry 50 marks each, making the total theory paper worth 100 marks. Students can download the official syllabus PDF and use the marks distribution to plan their examination preparation.
RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the table given below for more details about the RBSE Class 11 Economics exams
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Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)
|
Class
|
11th
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Subject Code
|
10
|
Academic Session
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2026-27
|
Total Marks
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100
|
Theory Marks
|
100
|
Examination Duration
|
3 Hours 15 Minutes
|
Sections
|
2
|
Prescribed Books
|
NCERT
RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the Rajasthan Board Class 11 Economics syllabus 2026-27 from the official RBSE website. The Economics section is included in the board's Class 11 syllabus document. For your convenience we have provided the direct link below to download the RBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus 2026-27 PDF and access the complete syllabus details.
Download: RBSE Class 11th Economics Syllabus Official PDF
RBSE Class 11 Economics Marks Distribution 2026-27
The Economics syllabus is divided into two sections, each carrying 50 marks. Section A covers Statistics for Economics, while Section B focuses on Indian Economic Development.
Section A: Statistics for Economics (50 Marks)
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Unit
|
Name of Unit
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Marks
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Unit 1
|
Statistical Methods
|
10
|
Unit 2
|
Statistical Presentation
|
12
|
Unit 3
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Statistical Measures
|
12
|
Unit 4
|
Statistical Tools and Interpretation
|
16
|
Total
|
50
Section B: Indian Economic Development – 50 Marks
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Unit
|
Name of Unit
|
Marks
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Unit 1
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Development Policies and Experience (1947–90)
|
12
|
Unit 2
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Economic Reforms Since 1991
|
12
|
Unit 3
|
Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy
|
20
|
Unit 4
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Comparative Development Experiences of India and Its Neighbours
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6
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Total
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50
RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Topics
The RBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus 2026-27 is divided into two sections: Statistics for Economics and Indian Economic Development. Each section carries 50 marks. The following table provides a combined overview of all eight units, their important topics and marks distribution.
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Section
|
Unit
|
Chapter / Unit Name
|
Important Topics
|
Marks
|
A: Statistics for Economics
|
1
|
Statistical Methods
|
Introduction to Statistics, collection of data, sources of data, census and sample surveys, sampling methods and errors
|
10
|
2
|
Statistical Presentation
|
Organisation and classification of data, frequency distribution, tabulation, bar diagrams, pie diagrams, histogram, frequency polygon and ogive
|
12
|
3
|
Statistical Measures
|
Measures of Central Tendency, Arithmetic Mean, Weighted Mean, Median, Quartiles, Percentiles and Mode
|
12
|
4
|
Statistical Tools and Interpretation
|
Correlation, Scatter Diagram, Karl Pearson's Coefficient, Spearman's Rank Correlation, Index Numbers, Consumer Price Index and statistical tools
|
16
|
B: Indian Economic Development
|
1
|
Development Policies and Experience (1947–90)
|
Indian Economy on the Eve of Independence, economic development from 1950 to 1990, Five-Year Plans, agriculture, industry and trade policies
|
12
|
2
|
Economic Reforms Since 1991
|
Background of Economic Reforms, Liberalisation, Privatisation, Globalisation and assessment of economic reforms
|
12
|
3
|
Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy
|
Human Capital Formation, Rural Development, Employment, Informalisation, Environment and Sustainable Development
|
20
|
4
|
Comparative Development Experiences of India and Its Neighbours
|
Development paths, demographic indicators, GDP, economic sectors, human development indicators and development strategies
|
6
|
Total Marks
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Section A: 50 + Section B: 50
|
100
Prescribed Books for RBSE Class 11 Economics 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board prescribes the following NCERT textbooks for Class 11 Economics:
- Statistics for Economics: Covers statistical methods, data collection, presentation, statistical measures and interpretation.
- Indian Economic Development: Covers India's economic development, economic reforms, employment, rural development and other economic challenges.
How to Prepare for RBSE Class 11 Economics Exam 2026-27?
Students can follow a structured preparation approach to cover both sections of the Economics syllabus.
- Understand the marks distribution: Start by checking the unit-wise weightage and identifying the topics that require more attention.
- Practise numerical questions: Give sufficient time to Arithmetic Mean, Median, Mode, Correlation and Index Numbers.
- Prepare theoretical concepts: Study economic reforms, human capital formation, rural development and employment-related topics.
- Practise diagrams and tables: Learn how to present statistical information through different diagrams and tables.
- Revise both sections: Since Statistics for Economics and Indian Economic Development carry equal marks, avoid neglecting either section.
- Use NCERT textbooks: Follow the prescribed textbooks and revise the topics mentioned in the RBSE syllabus.
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