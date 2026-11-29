The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 Economics syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. Students studying Economics in Class 11 can refer to the syllabus to check the prescribed units, chapters, important topics and unit-wise marks distribution for the annual examination.

The RBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus covers two major sections: Statistics for Economics and Indian Economic Development. Both sections carry 50 marks each, making the total theory paper worth 100 marks. Students can download the official syllabus PDF and use the marks distribution to plan their examination preparation.

RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026-27: Overview

Students can check the table given below for more details about the RBSE Class 11 Economics exams