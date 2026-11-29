CAT 2026 Answer Key: Check Expected Release Date, Objection Window Details
The CAT 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are expected to be released soon. Check the expected release date, objection window, download steps and result updates.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is expected to release the CAT 2026 provisional answer key in the first week of December. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 was conducted on November 29 across various test centres in the country in three shifts.
Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance examination will be able to download the provisional answer key and their response sheets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once released. However, IIM Indore has not announced the confirmed release date yet.
The answer key will help candidates compare their recorded responses with the officially provided answers and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.
CAT 2026 Answer Key: Expected Release Date
Based on the expected schedule, the provisional answer key and response sheet are likely to be released in the first week of December 2026. Candidates will have to log in using their registered credentials to access these documents.
The response sheet will contain the questions and options selected by candidates during the examination. The provisional answer key will include the correct answers for the questions asked in the exam.
CAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window
After the provisional answer key is released, candidates are expected to get an opportunity to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. The objection facility is likely to open in the second week of December.
Candidates will have to submit their objections through the official CAT website within the prescribed deadline. They may also be required to provide supporting documents and pay the applicable objection fee.
IIM Indore will review the challenges submitted by candidates before preparing the final answer key. The objection window dates, fee and submission guidelines for CAT 2026 are yet to be officially announced.
How to Download CAT 2026 Answer Key?
Candidates can follow these steps once the answer key is available:
1. Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
2. Click on the CAT 2026 candidate login link.
3. Enter the registered user ID and password.
4. Open the answer key and response sheet section.
5. Check the provisional answer key and recorded responses.
6. Download the documents for future reference.
CAT 2026 Result Date
The CAT 2026 result is expected to be announced by the end of December 2026 or in early January 2027. However, the exact result date has not been confirmed by IIM Indore.
Candidates will be able to check their results and download their scorecards through the official website using their login credentials. The CAT scores will be used by IIMs and other participating management institutes for their MBA admission and shortlisting processes.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.