The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is expected to release the CAT 2026 provisional answer key in the first week of December. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 was conducted on November 29 across various test centres in the country in three shifts.

Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance examination will be able to download the provisional answer key and their response sheets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in⁠, once released. However, IIM Indore has not announced the confirmed release date yet.

The answer key will help candidates compare their recorded responses with the officially provided answers and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

CAT 2026 Answer Key: Expected Release Date

Based on the expected schedule, the provisional answer key and response sheet are likely to be released in the first week of December 2026. Candidates will have to log in using their registered credentials to access these documents.