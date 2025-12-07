UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
This article will offer a comprehensive CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis, including a detailed comparison with CLAT 2025, and key takeaways. This analysis is crucial for understanding the overall difficulty and determining the CLAT Expected 2026 Cut-off. The UG and PG exams are held concurrently at the same centre. The CLAT Exam is ongoing in more than 140+ CLAT Test Centres across the country.

CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis: Section-wise Question Paper Review and Difficulty Level

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 article aims to offer a detailed analysis immediately following the exam's conclusion. This comprehensive report will cover a section-wise breakdown, a comparison with the CLAT 2025 paper to highlight any deviations, and key takeaways. The CLAT 2026 exam is a single-slot test, running from 2 pm to 4 pm, and is being conducted across over 140 test centers nationwide for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses simultaneously.

Upon the exam's completion, this analysis will be released to provide live updates, evaluate the overall difficulty level, and establish the CLAT 2026 expected cut-off. Additionally, the official CLAT Answer Key 2026 is expected to be published within a few hours of the exam ending, further aiding candidates in assessing their performance.

CLAT 2026 Exam Timing

To avoid last-minute panic, CLAT Exam candidates should familiarize themselves with the CLAT 2026 Bell Timings.

Particulars

Timings

Entry inside the examination hall begins

1:00 pm onwards

Entry of Candidates inside the hall/ classroom

1:30 pm

Exam begins and candidates can open the seal of QB 

2:00 pm

Last chance to entry inside the exam centre

2:15 pm

Warning bell for 10 minutes remaining for the exam

3:50 pm

Exam ends

4:00 pm

Candidates allowed to exit from the test centre

4:15 pm

CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis

The CLAT Exam Analysis 2026 is available below: 

Overall Metric

Finding

Notes

Overall Difficulty

Easy to Moderate

Based on collective student and expert feedback; manageable for prepared candidates.

Paper Structure

Adhered to Expected Pattern

Weightage was balanced across all five sections as anticipated.

Candidate Performance

Manageable

Candidates with consistent practice and strong reading skills performed well.

Cut-Off Prediction

Predictable Range

The predictable nature of the paper suggests a typical cut-off range for admission into top National Law Universities (NLUs).

It is crucial for candidates to refer to this section for an in-depth review of the paper.

Section Focus

Content Nature

Difficulty Level
English Language Reading Comprehension Passages Direct and generally high-scoring.
General Knowledge (GK) Recent National and International Developments Heavily focused on recent events (Current Affairs).
Legal Reasoning Principle-Based Case Scenarios Primarily consisted of application-based questions derived from legal principles.
Logical Reasoning Analytical Passages Moderate, requiring dedicated analytical thinking.
Quantitative Techniques Arithmetic and Data Interpretation (DI) Included straightforward arithmetic and data-based sets.

CLAT 2026 Exam Dates

The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The official answer key release, final answer key, and results will follow throughout the first and second weeks of December 2025. Candidates should check the official Consortium website for the exact dates as they are announced.

Event

Dates

CLAT 2026 exam day 

07-Dec-2025

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Date

To be announced

Release of CLAT final answer key 2026

First week of December

Declaration of CLAT 2026 results

Second week of December 

The CLAT 2026 examination, held on December 7, 2025, serves as a crucial benchmark for aspiring law students. Based on the detailed section-wise analysis and immediate feedback from candidates, the overall difficulty level of the paper can be assessed. This comprehensive review, including a comparison with the CLAT 2025 structure and difficulty, is essential for every aspirant to understand their standing.

While candidates await the release of the official CLAT 2026 Answer Key, the insights provided here will help in estimating individual performance and gauging the potential cut-offs for admission to the premier National Law Universities (NLUs). We encourage all candidates to utilize this analysis to reflect on their test-taking strategy and prepare for the upcoming counseling and admission process.

