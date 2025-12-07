CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis: Section-wise Question Paper Review and Difficulty Level

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 article aims to offer a detailed analysis immediately following the exam's conclusion. This comprehensive report will cover a section-wise breakdown, a comparison with the CLAT 2025 paper to highlight any deviations, and key takeaways. The CLAT 2026 exam is a single-slot test, running from 2 pm to 4 pm, and is being conducted across over 140 test centers nationwide for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses simultaneously. Upon the exam's completion, this analysis will be released to provide live updates, evaluate the overall difficulty level, and establish the CLAT 2026 expected cut-off. Additionally, the official CLAT Answer Key 2026 is expected to be published within a few hours of the exam ending, further aiding candidates in assessing their performance.

Check: CLAT 2026 Question Paper CLAT 2026 Exam Timing To avoid last-minute panic, CLAT Exam candidates should familiarize themselves with the CLAT 2026 Bell Timings. Particulars Timings Entry inside the examination hall begins 1:00 pm onwards Entry of Candidates inside the hall/ classroom 1:30 pm Exam begins and candidates can open the seal of QB 2:00 pm Last chance to entry inside the exam centre 2:15 pm Warning bell for 10 minutes remaining for the exam 3:50 pm Exam ends 4:00 pm Candidates allowed to exit from the test centre 4:15 pm CLAT 2026 Exam Analysis The CLAT Exam Analysis 2026 is available below: Overall Metric Finding Notes Overall Difficulty Easy to Moderate Based on collective student and expert feedback; manageable for prepared candidates. Paper Structure Adhered to Expected Pattern Weightage was balanced across all five sections as anticipated. Candidate Performance Manageable Candidates with consistent practice and strong reading skills performed well. Cut-Off Prediction Predictable Range The predictable nature of the paper suggests a typical cut-off range for admission into top National Law Universities (NLUs).

It is crucial for candidates to refer to this section for an in-depth review of the paper. Section Focus Content Nature Difficulty Level English Language Reading Comprehension Passages Direct and generally high-scoring. General Knowledge (GK) Recent National and International Developments Heavily focused on recent events (Current Affairs). Legal Reasoning Principle-Based Case Scenarios Primarily consisted of application-based questions derived from legal principles. Logical Reasoning Analytical Passages Moderate, requiring dedicated analytical thinking. Quantitative Techniques Arithmetic and Data Interpretation (DI) Included straightforward arithmetic and data-based sets. CLAT 2026 Exam Dates The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The official answer key release, final answer key, and results will follow throughout the first and second weeks of December 2025. Candidates should check the official Consortium website for the exact dates as they are announced.