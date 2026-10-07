CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule: Check CBSE Class 10th and 12th Tentative Exam Dates Here

Lakhs of students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10, 12th datesheet 2027. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to release the exam schedule anytime soon at the official website, i.e. www.cbse.gov.in. The notification is awaited and can be published soon this month. The authorities will release the complete subject-wise datesheet in the form of a PDF on the website.

Over 50 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE board exams 2027. The exam will be held in February 2027 and March 2027. The exam will be held at designated centres in the paper-pen based test format and the duration for each paper will be two and half hours.

Students appearing for the exam should have a proper study routine to score well in the exam and revise what they have studied to fill the preparation gaps if any. The board opened the LOC submission process for Class 10 and 12 students on September 24. The last date to submit the LOC without a late fee is October 21, 2026. CBSE 2027 tentative exam schedule will be released soon at the cbse.gov.in website. Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams can check the tentative exam dates in the article below.