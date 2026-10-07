CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule: Check CBSE Class 10th and 12th Tentative Exam Dates Here
CBSE 2027 tentative exam schedule will be released soon at the cbse.gov.in website. Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams can check the tentative exam dates in the article below.
Lakhs of students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10, 12th datesheet 2027. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is expected to release the exam schedule anytime soon at the official website, i.e. www.cbse.gov.in. The notification is awaited and can be published soon this month. The authorities will release the complete subject-wise datesheet in the form of a PDF on the website.
Over 50 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE board exams 2027. The exam will be held in February 2027 and March 2027. The exam will be held at designated centres in the paper-pen based test format and the duration for each paper will be two and half hours.
Students appearing for the exam should have a proper study routine to score well in the exam and revise what they have studied to fill the preparation gaps if any. The board opened the LOC submission process for Class 10 and 12 students on September 24. The last date to submit the LOC without a late fee is October 21, 2026. CBSE 2027 tentative exam schedule will be released soon at the cbse.gov.in website. Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams can check the tentative exam dates in the article below.
Latest Updates: CBSE Datesheet 2027 Live Updates
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Expected Schedule
Check the table below to know the expected CBSE date sheet 2027 schedule:
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Events
|
Dates
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Practical Exams (Winter-bound schools)
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November 2026 to December 2026
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Private candidate registration 2026
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October 8, 2026 to October 30, 2026
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Practical Exams (Other CBSE schools)
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January 2027 to February 2027
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Class 10 (Phase 1) Board Exams
|
February 2027 to March 2027
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Class 10 Phase 2 Board Exams
|
February 2027 to April 2027
|
Class 12 Board Exams
|
February 2027 to April 2027
|
Result declaration
|
March to April 2027
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10th and 12th: Current Status
The CBSE Date Sheet 2027 for Class 10th, 12th has not yet been released but is expected to be released anytime soon. The current CBSE Date Sheet 2027 status is as follows:
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Class 10th datesheet 2027- Not released
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Class 12th datesheet 2027- Not released
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Private candidate registration form- October 8, 2026
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Tentative datesheet- Anytime Soon
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Final subject-wise datesheet 2027- October 2026
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Official website- www.cbse.gov.in
Also Read| Private Candidate CBSE Registration Form 2027; Documents Required, How to Register
How to Download the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Once Released
To download the CBSE Class 10, 12th board datesheet 2027, follow the process mentioned below:
- Go to the official website of CBSE, i.e. www.cbse.gov.in
- Click on Main Website
- Look for the link to CBSE Class X, XII Examination Date Sheet 2027 and click on it
- Datesheet will be appear on the screen in the form of a PDF
- Download the PDF and save for future reference
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Previous Year Trends
Check the table below to know the previous year release dates for CBSE date sheets:
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Exam
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Date Sheet Release Date
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2027 exam
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To be announced
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2026 exam
|
|
2025 exam
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November 20, 2024
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2024 exam
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December 12, 2023
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2023 exam
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December 29, 2022
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2022 exam
|
October 18, 2021
CBSE New Rules for Class 10 2027: The Second Board
While the Class 10 students await the CBSE datesheet 2027 release, the Central Board of Secondary Examination introduced a two board system for Class 10.
According to the official notice from CBSE, the Class 10 board will be conducted in two phases. So, students appearing for Class 10 board 2027 should follow the examination framework and instructions given for this academic year and not rely on older patterns. The final timetable, pattern and exam dates will be released along with the official CBSE datesheet.
Why the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Is Taking Time
CBSE usually releases the datesheet in September or October every year as per the previous year trends. Initially the board releases the tentative schedule and then the final schedule later that month.
Schools have to submit the List of Candidates, LOC, first, which includes the names of candidates appearing for the exams. This is used by CBSE to finalize the exam centres and scheduling. The last date of LOC submission is October 21, 2026.
CBSE Datesheet 2027: What is Confirmed?
Although the datesheet has not yet been released, CBSE has already started exam related activities for the 2026-27 session.
- The LOC submission process is underway and the last date to submit LOC without late fee is October 21, 2026.
- CBSE also released the subject-wise sample papers and marking schemes for the 2026-27 session. Candidates can download and practice the official CBSE sample papers and understand the marking scheme to score well on the exam day.
Also Check|
- CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
- CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions: Download Official PDF & Marking Scheme
- CBSE Class 12 Humanities 2027 Sample Paper: PDF Download, Preparation Strategy
- CBSE 12th Sample Papers 2027 for Science Stream: Download Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology Sample Paper PDF
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