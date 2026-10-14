School Assembly News Headlines (October 15, 2026): Kashmir School Timings, UPI Update and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines October 15, 2026: Keeping up with the daily news allows students to develop a better understanding of current events and the world around them. From major national and international developments to the latest updates in education, sports, business and politics, news headlines offer valuable insights into events shaping society. In this article, we have compiled the key news headlines for October 15, 2026, to help students prepare for their morning school assembly. The roundup presents important updates in a concise and easy to understand format, helping students stay informed about current affairs. Reading news regularly also strengthens general knowledge, encourages critical thinking and helps students express their view confidently during class discussions and school activities. Read the article to get the latest news headlines of the day.

Thought of the Day

“Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge makes you great.” — Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Meaning: Every new thing we learn helps our mind imagine new ideas. Those ideas make us think deeply, and deep thinking turns into real knowledge. When students keep learning with curiosity every day, they slowly build the kind of knowledge that makes them truly great.

Staying updated with daily current affairs does more than prepare students for exams. It helps young minds understand how their country and the world work, ask better questions in class, and grow into informed, curious and responsible citizens who care about the society they live in.

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