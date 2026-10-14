School Assembly News Headlines (October 15, 2026): Kashmir School Timings, UPI Update and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines October 15, 2026: Check Kashmir school timings, UPI payment update, India vs West Indies 4th T20I, ICC rankings and today’s top national, world, business and education news so as to be updated about what’s going around you.
School Assembly News Headlines October 15, 2026: Keeping up with the daily news allows students to develop a better understanding of current events and the world around them. From major national and international developments to the latest updates in education, sports, business and politics, news headlines offer valuable insights into events shaping society. In this article, we have compiled the key news headlines for October 15, 2026, to help students prepare for their morning school assembly. The roundup presents important updates in a concise and easy to understand format, helping students stay informed about current affairs. Reading news regularly also strengthens general knowledge, encourages critical thinking and helps students express their view confidently during class discussions and school activities. Read the article to get the latest news headlines of the day.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Cabinet clears country’s biggest financial-sector FDI: The Union Cabinet approved Fairfax’s ₹52,878 crore deal for IDBI Bank, which will reduce the government’s stake to 15% and LIC’s to 19%.
- Amit Shah calls for stronger BIMSTEC unity against terrorism: The Home Minister urged member nations to work together to cut off terror funding and drug smuggling networks in the region.
- Supreme Court to examine voter roll revision in Delhi: The Court agreed to look into the Election Commission’s move that asks deleted voters to reapply as fresh applicants through Form 6.
- SC hearing on Delhi protest curbs and metro station closures postponed: The matter will now be taken up on Thursday after one of the judges was unwell.
- India’s trade deficit with China crosses $100 billion in 2026: Fresh customs data showed Indian exports to China grew 40% in nine months, but the gap keeps widening.
- Record ₹69.1 crore for Tyeb Mehta’s ‘Rickshaw Puller’: The legendary painter’s work fetched the highest price ever for his art at an auction in Mumbai.
- Parliamentary panel discusses satellite internet rules: Lawmakers reviewed the subject of satellite-based internet services in the country during a key meeting.
- Kerala’s ‘Nellachan’ passes away: Cheruvayal Raman of Wayanad, who protected dozens of traditional paddy seed varieties, died at 74, drawing tributes from farmers and environmentalists.
- Naga Students’ Federation backs phased curbs on illegal immigrants: The apex students’ body endorsed its tribe’s resolution to restrict such immigrants from work and rentals in phases.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile aimed at Riyadh: A ballistic missile fired by the Houthis was shot down, as tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher.
- Russian strikes hit Kyiv; thousands without power: At least three people were killed and 21 injured in Ukraine’s capital, while nearly 600,000 people lost electricity.
- UK pledges “rock-solid” support to Ukraine: Prime Minister Andy Burnham offered strong backing to President Zelensky during his visit to London.
- Italy PM criticises US-Russia diesel deal: Giorgia Meloni described the agreement as a “very risky choice” that weakens pressure for peace talks on Ukraine.
- India and US close to a trade “landing point”: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said both countries are ironing out differences on the proposed trade deal.
- Bangladesh PM assures safety of minorities: Tarique Rahman said his government is committed to equal rights and security for all citizens irrespective of faith.
- Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem: The South American nation reversed its earlier diplomatic position and inaugurated its mission in the city.
- Elon Musk tops US midterm donations: The Tesla and SpaceX chief donated a massive $366 million, emerging as the biggest donor ahead of the polls.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- Shreyas Iyer rises to career-best No. 4 in ICC T20I rankings: Five Indian batters, including Ishan Kishan (No. 1) and Abhishek Sharma (No. 2), are now inside the top ten.
- Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma win ICC Player of the Month awards: India’s captains were honoured for their September performances in ODIs, the Asia Cup and the Asian Games.
- India face West Indies in 4th T20I at Hyderabad tonight: The match begins at 7 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with the series outcome at stake.
- Siraj-led Hyderabad crushed Tripura by an innings and 40 runs: A dominant Ranji Trophy win for the home side early in the season.
- Mumbai thrash Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs: The 42-time champions continued their strong Ranji Trophy campaign.
- Cristiano Ronaldo scores 981st career goal: The Portuguese superstar struck in a 3-1 win over Neftchi as he chases 1,000 career goals.
- Rishabh Pant ruled out of first two India A matches: The wicketkeeper-batter continues to recover from a side strain during the New Zealand A tour.
- AIFF may receive ₹237 crore from FIFA: Indian football’s governing body could get the amount from world football’s parent body over four years for development projects.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
- Sensex falls 252 points, Nifty ends below 22,700: The Sensex closed at 72,781.89 and the Nifty 50 at 22,622.70, with IT stocks gaining while pharma and auto shares slipped.
- IMF raises India’s growth forecast to 7%: The global body upgraded its outlook for the Indian economy even as it flagged an uncertain world economy.
- Merchant fee on big UPI payments after Diwali: Payments above ₹2,000 may attract a small charge on merchants once the new rules kick in after the festival.
- IDBI Bank sale approved for ₹52,878 crore: The deal is the largest-ever foreign investment in India’s financial sector and a major milestone in privatisation.
- Global carmakers rethink electric plans: Volkswagen and Stellantis are learning from Chinese rivals to sharpen their electric vehicle strategies, they said at the Paris auto show.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Directorate of School Education Kashmir orders change in school timings for entire Kashmir Division
- Odisha Approves Free Textbooks for Over 28.7 Lakh Students of Classes 9 and 10
- Delhi Education Department Forms Academic Task Group to Monitor School Performance
- NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking Started
- CBSE launches Young India Culinary Championship (YICC) 2026-27 Webinar for Participating Schools in Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai
- GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today
- MCC Alerts Candidates Against Fraud Social Media Notice on Percentile Cutoff Reduction
- NHRC Opens Applications For Winter Internship 2026
- Gujarat NMMS Scholarship 2026 Registration Date Announced
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly
- NASA’s Perseverance rover sets distance record on Mars: The robot has travelled 45.2 kilometres, becoming the longest-travelling rover on any world beyond Earth.
- Juno data reveals Jupiter’s rippling magnetodisk: Scientists found that the giant planet’s magnetic disk is a wavy structure that rotates with Jupiter, changing earlier ideas.
- Starlink row grows in Europe: Poland’s Foreign Minister questioned Elon Musk over limits on Starlink internet services used by Ukraine during the war.
Thought of the Day
“Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge makes you great.” — Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
Meaning: Every new thing we learn helps our mind imagine new ideas. Those ideas make us think deeply, and deep thinking turns into real knowledge. When students keep learning with curiosity every day, they slowly build the kind of knowledge that makes them truly great.
Staying updated with daily current affairs does more than prepare students for exams. It helps young minds understand how their country and the world work, ask better questions in class, and grow into informed, curious and responsible citizens who care about the society they live in.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.