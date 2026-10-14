NEET UG 2026: MCC Alerts Candidates Against Fraud Social Media Notice on Percentile Cutoff Reduction
MCC NEET UG Advisory 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an urgent advisory warning NEET UG 2026 candidates against a fraudulent notice circulating on social media. The fake document falsely claims a reduction in the qualifying percentile cutoff for undergraduate medical and dental admissions. MCC has clarified that no such decision has been taken and urged candidates and parents to rely solely on official announcements published on mcc.nic.in.
MCC NEET UG Advisory 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a serious warning for all aspirants taking part in NEET UG counseling 2026. The warning was issued following the circulation of a false notice through popular social media websites such as WhatsApp and Telegram group. The fake notice of MCC NEET UG cutoff reduction falsely mentioned that the Medical Counselling Committee approved a major reduction in the qualifying percentile for the ongoing medical admissions.
Officially clearing the doubts of all concerned, the Medical Counselling Committee has now clarified the matter by calling the document as completely fake. The organisation has explicitly stated that there is no decision made to revise or reduce the qualifying percentile cutoffs for NEET UG 2026 aspirants. Candidates are hereby requested not to be misled by any false social media notification or any unauthenticated documents or agents guaranteeing seats through reduced cutoffs. MCC has requested candidates and parents to act only upon the officially issued notifications or circulars through their official website at mcc.nic.in.
MCC NEET Counselling 2026: No Decision Yet on Lowering of NEET UG Percentile
As per the formal advisory issued on October 13, 2026, the committee stated that it has received information regarding the existence of a forged letter alleging reduction in the cut-off percentile. The forged letter indicated that the qualifying percentile criteria have been reduced to 15 percentile for General/EWS category and 10 percentile for reserved category students. However, it is confirmed by the council that there has been no change in the qualifying percentile criteria at all.
MCC has once again re-emphasized instructions to students to guard themselves against such unauthorised agents and misleading notices. In order to safeguard the interests of the students, the committee emphasized that students should rely only upon the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in for any updates.
MCC Urgent Advisory: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the MCC Urgent Advisory:
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Feature
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Official Details
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Issuing Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC / DGHS)
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Official Website
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Issue Clarified
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Fake social media notice claiming NEET UG percentile cutoff reduction
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MCC Status
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No reduction in percentile cutoffs has been approved or announced
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Action Advised
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Ignore social media rumors; verify all notices on the official portal
Key Advisory Guidelines for Candidates
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Verify Authentic Sources: Candidates are requested to verify any authentic information from mcc.nic.in and nta.ac.in regarding NEET UG counselling and qualifying marks.
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Avoid Fraud: MCC had warned candidates against frauds like touts, agents, and false social media IDs promising seat booking or fake cutoff marks.
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Contact Authorities: Candidates receiving any such misleading information can contact the concerned authorities.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.