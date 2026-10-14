NEET UG 2026: MCC Alerts Candidates Against Fraud Social Media Notice on Percentile Cutoff Reduction

MCC NEET UG Advisory 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a serious warning for all aspirants taking part in NEET UG counseling 2026. The warning was issued following the circulation of a false notice through popular social media websites such as WhatsApp and Telegram group. The fake notice of MCC NEET UG cutoff reduction falsely mentioned that the Medical Counselling Committee approved a major reduction in the qualifying percentile for the ongoing medical admissions.

Officially clearing the doubts of all concerned, the Medical Counselling Committee has now clarified the matter by calling the document as completely fake. The organisation has explicitly stated that there is no decision made to revise or reduce the qualifying percentile cutoffs for NEET UG 2026 aspirants. Candidates are hereby requested not to be misled by any false social media notification or any unauthenticated documents or agents guaranteeing seats through reduced cutoffs. MCC has requested candidates and parents to act only upon the officially issued notifications or circulars through their official website at mcc.nic.in.