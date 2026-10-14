GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today: How to Edit Details Online At gate2027.iitm.ac.in

GATE 2027 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the application form correction facility for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 starting today, October 14, 2026. Candidates who have applied for GATE 2027 and wish to correct any errors or modify the already submitted application form can do so by logging into the official GOAPS portal gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Some of the modifications are done at no extra cost while some require payment of modification charges.

Candidates need to enter their Enrollment ID or Email Address and password on the candidate dashboard to make use of this edit facility. It is suggested that candidates should carefully go through all the details like personal details, academic qualifications, category, uploaded documents, etc. before making any edit in their application form. Some of the minor changes, which include spelling corrections of parent details or institution name, can be made free of cost. Structural modifications, such as addition of second paper, change of examination cities, etc., will have to be done by paying extra modification charges and this can be done online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or UPI.