GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today: How to Edit Details Online At gate2027.iitm.ac.in
GATE 2027 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially opened the application form correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, October 14, 2026. Registered candidates who wish to rectify errors or make permissible modifications to their submitted application forms can log in to the official GOAPS portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. While certain modifications are free of charge, specific changes such as updating category, gender, exam paper, or examination city require an additional fee payment.
GATE 2027 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the application form correction facility for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 starting today, October 14, 2026. Candidates who have applied for GATE 2027 and wish to correct any errors or modify the already submitted application form can do so by logging into the official GOAPS portal gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Some of the modifications are done at no extra cost while some require payment of modification charges.
Candidates need to enter their Enrollment ID or Email Address and password on the candidate dashboard to make use of this edit facility. It is suggested that candidates should carefully go through all the details like personal details, academic qualifications, category, uploaded documents, etc. before making any edit in their application form. Some of the minor changes, which include spelling corrections of parent details or institution name, can be made free of cost. Structural modifications, such as addition of second paper, change of examination cities, etc., will have to be done by paying extra modification charges and this can be done online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or UPI.
GATE 2027 Application Correction Overview
Below are the key highlights related to the GATE 2027 Application Correction:
|
Feature
|
Official Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
|
Official Portal
|
Correction Window Status
|
Active from October 14, 2026
|
Login Credentials
|
Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password
|
Fee Payment Mode
|
Online (Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card / UPI)
How to edit GATE Application Form 2027
The correction period for GATE correction window 2027 will start from 14th October 2026 till 21st October 2026. Below mentioned is the process to edit the information in your application form:
-
Visit the official website gate2027.iitm.ac.in
-
Login on GOAPS through enrolment ID and password
-
After logging into the dashboard, the edit options will appear
-
Select the particular you want to edit and proceed further
-
Make the payment and complete the submission process
GATE 2027 Application Form Correction Window: Editable Details
Following are the particulars that could be changed during the correction period for GATE 2027:
-
Gender
-
Name
-
Category
-
PwD category
-
Dyslexic
-
Parents/guardian’s address
-
Exam city
Also: Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, 12th Exam Timetable 2027 To Be Released Today At 12:30 PM By Education Minister
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.