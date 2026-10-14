Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, 12th Exam Timetable 2027 To Be Released Today At 12:30 PM By Education Minister

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will release the public examination timetable for 2027 today, October 14. According to the official notification, School Education Minister A Rajmohan is scheduled to announce the dates for Class 10, Class 11 arrear examinations and Class 12 public examinations at 12:30 pm in Chennai. The examinations are expected to take place during March and April 2027. The timetable will help students plan their preparation and revision according to their subject-wise examination dates. Students will be able to check the official schedule on the Directorate of Government Examinations website, dge.tn.gov.in, after its release. The timetable PDF will contain the examination dates for the respective classes. Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two 2027 Time Table LIVE Updates

How To Download TN 10th, 11th, 12th Timetable 2027? Students can follow these steps to download the timetable once it is available: 1. Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. 2. Look for the public examination timetable link on the homepage. 3. Select the relevant link for Class 10, Class 11 arrear or Class 12 examinations. 4. The timetable PDF will appear on the screen. 5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference. Direct Link To Official TN Website Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Time Table Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE 2nd Year Time Table How Many Students Will Appear For Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2027? The number of students appearing for the 2027 examinations will be confirmed through the official data released by the state authorities. For comparison, more than 17.61 lakh students appeared or were registered to appear for Tamil Nadu’s Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 public examinations in the 2026 examination cycle.