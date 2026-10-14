Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, 12th Exam Timetable 2027 To Be Released Today At 12:30 PM By Education Minister
The Tamil Nadu Class 10, Class 11 arrear and Class 12 public examination timetable for 2027 will be released today, October 14 by Education Minister A Rajmohan at 12:30 pm. Students will be able to download the timetable from dge.tn.gov.in or through the direct link here.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will release the public examination timetable for 2027 today, October 14. According to the official notification, School Education Minister A Rajmohan is scheduled to announce the dates for Class 10, Class 11 arrear examinations and Class 12 public examinations at 12:30 pm in Chennai.
The examinations are expected to take place during March and April 2027. The timetable will help students plan their preparation and revision according to their subject-wise examination dates.
Students will be able to check the official schedule on the Directorate of Government Examinations website, dge.tn.gov.in, after its release. The timetable PDF will contain the examination dates for the respective classes.
How To Download TN 10th, 11th, 12th Timetable 2027?
Students can follow these steps to download the timetable once it is available:
1. Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Look for the public examination timetable link on the homepage.
3. Select the relevant link for Class 10, Class 11 arrear or Class 12 examinations.
4. The timetable PDF will appear on the screen.
5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Direct Link To Official TN Website
Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Time Table
Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE 2nd Year Time Table
How Many Students Will Appear For Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2027?
The number of students appearing for the 2027 examinations will be confirmed through the official data released by the state authorities. For comparison, more than 17.61 lakh students appeared or were registered to appear for Tamil Nadu’s Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 public examinations in the 2026 examination cycle.
This included around 9.09 lakh Class 10 students, 8.27 lakh Class 12 students and 25,051 candidates registered for the Class 11 examinations. The figures covered regular and private candidates.
Tamil Nadu Board Exam Dates in 2026
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations were held from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The Class 11 examinations were scheduled from March 2 to March 27, 2026, while the Class 10 SSLC examinations took place from March 11 to April 6, 2026.
The 2027 timetable will provide the new subject-wise dates for students preparing for the next examination cycle.
Students should check the dates carefully and note the examination schedule for each subject. They should also keep checking the official website for any subsequent updates or changes.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.