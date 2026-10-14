JNU Issues Notice to Students’ Union President Aditi Mishra Over Alleged Misconduct
JNUSU president Aditi Mishra has been asked to appear before a proctorial committee on October 22 over allegations of manhandling security staff and damaging university property. The notice comes amid an ongoing student hunger strike.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notice to its students’ union president, Aditi Mishra, over allegations of misbehaving with security personnel and damaging property on campus. The university has asked the PhD student to appear before a proctorial committee on October 22 to explain her side of the matter.
The notice, dated October 9, asks Mishra to attend a hearing at 3 pm in the administrative building. The development comes as JNU students continue their hunger strike over several demands, including the withdrawal of disciplinary action against student union leaders.
What Are the Allegations Against Aditi Mishra?
According to the notice, the Chief Proctor’s office received a complaint alleging that Mishra misbehaved with and manhandled security personnel on September 8. She has also been accused of damaging glass panes at the main gate of the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) building and breaking a window.
The university has asked her to bring any documents or evidence she wants to present in her defence. The notice states that the committee may take a decision even if she does not attend the hearing.
A proctorial committee is a university body that examines complaints related to student discipline and campus conduct. It hears the matter and considers the available information before further action is taken.
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Why Has JNU Asked Her to Report at the North Gate?
The notice states that Mishra was already rusticated and declared out of bounds under a university order dated February 2.
Rustication means suspending a student from the university for a specified period as a disciplinary measure. Being declared out of bounds means the student is not allowed to enter the campus.
Because of this restriction, Mishra has been directed to report to the security office at JNU’s north gate at 2.30 pm on October 22. Security personnel will escort her to the Chief Proctor’s office for the hearing.
Students Claim Others Also Received Notices
JNU students have claimed that around 10 to 12 other students received similar notices over the September 8 protest. However, the number of notices could not be independently confirmed. The university administration had not issued an immediate response to the reports.
What Are the Students Protesting For?
The ongoing hunger strike by JNUSU members is linked to several demands. These include cancelling the rustication of student union office-bearers, bringing back the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and restoring the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), which addresses complaints and concerns related to sexual harassment.
The latest notice has added to the ongoing dispute between the university administration and protesting students.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.