JNU Issues Notice to Students’ Union President Aditi Mishra Over Alleged Misconduct

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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notice to its students’ union president, Aditi Mishra, over allegations of misbehaving with security personnel and damaging property on campus. The university has asked the PhD student to appear before a proctorial committee on October 22 to explain her side of the matter. The notice, dated October 9, asks Mishra to attend a hearing at 3 pm in the administrative building. The development comes as JNU students continue their hunger strike over several demands, including the withdrawal of disciplinary action against student union leaders. What Are the Allegations Against Aditi Mishra? According to the notice, the Chief Proctor’s office received a complaint alleging that Mishra misbehaved with and manhandled security personnel on September 8. She has also been accused of damaging glass panes at the main gate of the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) building and breaking a window.

The university has asked her to bring any documents or evidence she wants to present in her defence. The notice states that the committee may take a decision even if she does not attend the hearing. A proctorial committee is a university body that examines complaints related to student discipline and campus conduct. It hears the matter and considers the available information before further action is taken. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule Why Has JNU Asked Her to Report at the North Gate? The notice states that Mishra was already rusticated and declared out of bounds under a university order dated February 2.