BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Sacked JNU Professor Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

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Hundreds of BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested near the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in Delhi on Monday. They demanded that the Congress expel its MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment made by female students. The protest was led by Mahila Morcha national president and MP Roop Kumari Choudhary. Police had put up barricades near the Congress office to stop the march. Some protesters allegedly crossed the barricades and reached the headquarters gate, leading to a confrontation with Congress workers. Delhi Police Detain BJP Leaders During Protest Delhi Police detained several BJP leaders during the demonstration. Those detained included national vice-president D Purandeswari Devi, MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, and Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta. According to the BJP, the leaders were taken to the IP Estate police station and released about an hour later.

Several BJP MPs, legislators and women office-bearers from Delhi and other states also joined the protest. They accused the Congress leadership of following a double standard on women's safety and demanded action against Akoijam. JNU Terminates Professor's Services After Inquiry The protest came days after JNU terminated Akoijam's services on October 9. The decision followed an inquiry by an internal committee into sexual harassment allegations made by female students. Addressing the protesters, Choudhary questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had not spoken about the matter. She demanded Akoijam's expulsion from the party, saying women's safety and justice should not be compromised. Bansuri Swaraj also questioned the Congress leadership's position on women's rights. She said that protecting women required action and accountability, not just speeches at public events.