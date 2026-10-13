BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Sacked JNU Professor Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
BJP women leaders demand the expulsion of former JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from the Congress after JNU terminated his services following an internal inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.
Hundreds of BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested near the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in Delhi on Monday. They demanded that the Congress expel its MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment made by female students.
The protest was led by Mahila Morcha national president and MP Roop Kumari Choudhary. Police had put up barricades near the Congress office to stop the march. Some protesters allegedly crossed the barricades and reached the headquarters gate, leading to a confrontation with Congress workers.
Delhi Police Detain BJP Leaders During Protest
Delhi Police detained several BJP leaders during the demonstration. Those detained included national vice-president D Purandeswari Devi, MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, and Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta. According to the BJP, the leaders were taken to the IP Estate police station and released about an hour later.
Several BJP MPs, legislators and women office-bearers from Delhi and other states also joined the protest. They accused the Congress leadership of following a double standard on women's safety and demanded action against Akoijam.
JNU Terminates Professor's Services After Inquiry
The protest came days after JNU terminated Akoijam's services on October 9. The decision followed an inquiry by an internal committee into sexual harassment allegations made by female students.
Addressing the protesters, Choudhary questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had not spoken about the matter. She demanded Akoijam's expulsion from the party, saying women's safety and justice should not be compromised.
Bansuri Swaraj also questioned the Congress leadership's position on women's rights. She said that protecting women required action and accountability, not just speeches at public events.
BJP Leaders Demand Action From Congress
Kamaljeet Sehrawat said students come to JNU from across the country to pursue higher education and expect teachers to provide a safe learning environment. She demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and called for Akoijam's removal from the Congress.
Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi also called for an impartial investigation and justice for the students. She said allegations of harassment in educational institutions were a serious concern.
The BJP leaders maintained that the Congress should take action against its MP in response to the allegations. The protest added to the political debate over women's safety, accountability and the handling of sexual harassment complaints in educational institutions.
The allegations remain central to the dispute, with BJP leaders pressing the Congress leadership to respond publicly and take action against Akoijam.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.