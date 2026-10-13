UP Board Exams 2027: Over 51.98 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10, 12 Exams From February 5

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. The examinations will be held from February 5 to February 24 over 15 working days. Students can check the complete date sheet on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon shift will take place from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. More than 51.98 lakh students have registered for the 2027 board examinations. Of these, around 27.74 lakh students are registered for the High School examinations, while approximately 24.24 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate examinations. Also read: UP Board Timetable 2027 Out: Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Datesheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

The Class 10 examinations will begin on February 5 with Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers in the morning shift. The remaining examinations are scheduled for February 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24. Date Subjects February 5 Hindi, Elementary Hindi February 8 Social Science February 9 Anthropology February 10 English, Electronic Craft, AI and other subjects February 12 Home Science February 13 Mathematics February 15 Sanskrit, Gujarati, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi and other languages February 17 Science, Music February 18 Computer, Sewing February 19 Commerce, Urdu February 20 Urdu February 22 Painting, Creative Art February 23 Music Vocal, Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24 Agriculture

UP Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2027 The Class 12 examinations will also begin on February 5 with Hindi and General Hindi papers. The subject-wise schedule includes vocational subjects, academic papers and agricultural subjects. Date Subjects February 5 Hindi, General Hindi February 8 English, Vocational Subject (First Paper), Agricultural Crop Science (First and Sixth Papers) February 9 Civics, Wood Craft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft and other subjects February 10 Vocational Subjects (Paper II), History February 12 Vocational Subjects (Paper III), Biology, Mathematics February 13 Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany, Agricultural Economics, Economics February 15 Music Singing, Music Playing, Dance Art, Rasa Selection Science February 16 Sociology, Agricultural Physics and Climatology, Agricultural Zoology, Geography February 17 Vocational Subjects (Fourth Paper), Physics, Military Science February 18 Vocational Subjects (Fourth Paper), Physics, Military Science February 19 Urdu, Vocational Subjects (Paper V), Anthropology February 20 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi and other languages, Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic February 22 General Foundation Subjects, Agricultural Mathematics and Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies, Home Science February 23 Accountancy, NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24 Computer, Sanskrit

How to Download UP Board Date Sheet 2027 PDF Students can follow these steps to check and download the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetable: 1. Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. 2. Look for the link related to the UP Board High School and Intermediate examination schedule for 2027. 3. Click on the relevant date sheet link. 4. The timetable will open on the screen. 5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 6. Check the dates and shifts for all the subjects you are appearing for. Students should use the official timetable to confirm their examination schedule before making any preparation or travel plans. UP Board Exams 2027: Important Guidelines for Students Students appearing for the UP Board examinations should keep the following points in mind: - Check the subject-wise timetable: Confirm the examination date and shift for each subject.

- Note the reporting time: Check the instructions issued by UPMSP and the details mentioned on the admit card. - Keep the admit card ready: Carry the required examination documents as instructed by the board. - Reach the examination centre on time: Plan the journey in advance to avoid delays. - Follow examination rules: Read the instructions issued by the board and follow the rules at the examination centre. - Check for official updates: Look for any revised timetable or other examination-related notice on the UPMSP website. Students should not rely only on social media posts or unofficial messages for examination information. Any changes should be verified through official board announcements. UPMSP Official Website to Check UP Board Exam Updates The official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is upmsp.edu.in. Students can visit the portal to check the date sheet and other examination-related notices released by the board.