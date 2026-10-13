UP Board Exams 2027: Over 51.98 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10, 12 Exams From February 5
UPMSP has announced the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedule for 2027. The exams will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24, with more than 51.98 lakh students registered for both examinations.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. The examinations will be held from February 5 to February 24 over 15 working days. Students can check the complete date sheet on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
The examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon shift will take place from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
More than 51.98 lakh students have registered for the 2027 board examinations. Of these, around 27.74 lakh students are registered for the High School examinations, while approximately 24.24 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate examinations.
Also read:
UP Board Timetable 2027 Out: Download UPMSP 10th and 12th Datesheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2027
The Class 10 examinations will begin on February 5 with Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers in the morning shift. The remaining examinations are scheduled for February 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24.
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
February 5
|
Hindi, Elementary Hindi
|
February 8
|
Social Science
|
February 9
|
Anthropology
|
February 10
|
English, Electronic Craft, AI and other subjects
|
February 12
|
Home Science
|
February 13
|
Mathematics
|
February 15
|
Sanskrit, Gujarati, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi and other languages
|
February 17
|
Science, Music
|
February 18
|
Computer, Sewing
|
February 19
|
Commerce, Urdu
|
February 20
|
Urdu
|
February 22
|
Painting, Creative Art
|
February 23
|
Music Vocal, Pali, Arabic, Persian
|
February 24
|
Agriculture
UP Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2027
The Class 12 examinations will also begin on February 5 with Hindi and General Hindi papers. The subject-wise schedule includes vocational subjects, academic papers and agricultural subjects.
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Date
|
Subjects
|
February 5
|
Hindi, General Hindi
|
February 8
|
English, Vocational Subject (First Paper), Agricultural Crop Science (First and Sixth Papers)
|
February 9
|
Civics, Wood Craft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft and other subjects
|
February 10
|
Vocational Subjects (Paper II), History
|
February 12
|
Vocational Subjects (Paper III), Biology, Mathematics
|
February 13
|
Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany, Agricultural Economics, Economics
|
February 15
|
Music Singing, Music Playing, Dance Art, Rasa Selection Science
|
February 16
|
Sociology, Agricultural Physics and Climatology, Agricultural Zoology, Geography
|
February 17
|
Vocational Subjects (Fourth Paper), Physics, Military Science
|
February 18
|
Vocational Subjects (Fourth Paper), Physics, Military Science
|
February 19
|
Urdu, Vocational Subjects (Paper V), Anthropology
|
February 20
|
Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi and other languages, Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
|
February 22
|
General Foundation Subjects, Agricultural Mathematics and Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies, Home Science
|
February 23
|
Accountancy, NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian
|
February 24
|
Computer, Sanskrit
How to Download UP Board Date Sheet 2027 PDF
Students can follow these steps to check and download the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 timetable:
1. Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.
2. Look for the link related to the UP Board High School and Intermediate examination schedule for 2027.
3. Click on the relevant date sheet link.
4. The timetable will open on the screen.
5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
6. Check the dates and shifts for all the subjects you are appearing for.
Students should use the official timetable to confirm their examination schedule before making any preparation or travel plans.
UP Board Exams 2027: Important Guidelines for Students
Students appearing for the UP Board examinations should keep the following points in mind:
- Check the subject-wise timetable: Confirm the examination date and shift for each subject.
- Note the reporting time: Check the instructions issued by UPMSP and the details mentioned on the admit card.
- Keep the admit card ready: Carry the required examination documents as instructed by the board.
- Reach the examination centre on time: Plan the journey in advance to avoid delays.
- Follow examination rules: Read the instructions issued by the board and follow the rules at the examination centre.
- Check for official updates: Look for any revised timetable or other examination-related notice on the UPMSP website.
Students should not rely only on social media posts or unofficial messages for examination information. Any changes should be verified through official board announcements.
UPMSP Official Website to Check UP Board Exam Updates
The official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is upmsp.edu.in. Students can visit the portal to check the date sheet and other examination-related notices released by the board.
They should check the website regularly for updates about the examinations and confirm all details using official notices. Students are also advised to keep a copy of the timetable and plan their revision according to their subject-wise examination dates.
Why Are UP Board Exams Starting In February?
The 2027 examinations are reportedly being held earlier than usual in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Students should check the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in, for the complete timetable and further updates. Candidates are advised to note their subject-wise examination dates and plan their preparation accordingly.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.