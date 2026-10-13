Kerala NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Started; Check Schedule, Last Date, How to Apply @cee.kerala.gov.in

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The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the application process for admission to postgraduate medical degree courses for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 can apply for state quota seats in government medical colleges and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram. Applications are also invited for all available seats, including minority and NRI quota seats, in private self-financing medical colleges. The last date to submit the online application is October 16, 2026, at 4 PM. Candidates can download the admission prospectus from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Kerala NEET PG 2026: Who Can Apply? Applicants must hold an MBBS degree or provisional pass certificate recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). They must also have permanent or provisional registration with the NMC or a State Medical Council and have completed their one-year internship on or before April 30, 2026.

Candidates must meet the nativity requirements mentioned in the prospectus. Indian citizens of Kerala origin are eligible. Certain other candidates, including those who completed their MBBS from a medical college in Kerala despite having non-Keralite parents, may also apply, subject to the conditions specified by CEE. There is no general upper age limit for admission. However, service quota candidates face specific age limits: 49 years for Medical Education Service candidates and 47 years for Health Service and Insurance Medical Service candidates, as on December 31 of the notification year. NEET PG 2026 Qualifying Percentile Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying percentile for their category: - General and EWS: 50th percentile

- SC, ST and SEBC: 40th percentile

- UR-PwD and EWS-PwD: 45th percentile

Kerala NEET PG Application Fee 2026 The application fee is Rs 1,000 for general and service quota candidates. SC/ST candidates and those eligible for the specified SC/ST benefits must pay Rs 500. Service quota candidates applying for general seats must pay an additional Rs 1,000. The application fee is non-refundable. How To Apply For Kerala NEET PG 2026 Candidates must visit cee.kerala.gov.in, complete the online application and pay the required fee. They must also upload certificates and documents supporting their claims within the prescribed deadline. Incomplete applications or claims without supporting documents may be rejected. In-service candidates must send their application acknowledgement page, along with the required documents and service details, to their respective department head by 5 PM on October 16, 2026.