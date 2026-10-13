JNU Professor Dismissed After Student Complaints, Police Begin Investigation
Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Congress MP following a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer. Akoijam has denied the allegations and called his dismissal a “witch hunt”.
Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was recently dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been booked by Delhi Police in a sexual harassment case. According to media reports, the FIR was registered days after the university terminated his services following an inquiry into allegations made by female students.
According to police officials, the case was registered on October 11 following a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer. The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday, and an investigation is underway.
Why Was the JNU Professor Dismissed?
Akoijam was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences. The university dismissed him with immediate effect on October 9 after an internal committee examined the sexual harassment allegations against him.
According to media reports, at least 11 female students had filed complaints against the professor in May this year. They alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.
Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.
Akoijam has denied the allegations. Following his dismissal, he said the university had carried out a “witch hunt” against him. He also claimed that he was not given an opportunity to respond to the committee’s findings.
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What Charges Has Delhi Police Filed?
Police registered the case under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions cover sexual harassment and acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty, among other offences.
The complaint was filed by JNU’s chief security officer, following which the police registered the FIR and began investigating the matter. Akoijam represents Inner Manipur in the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP. The police investigation will examine the allegations mentioned in the complaint.
Investigation Underway
The case comes after JNU took disciplinary action against the professor following its internal inquiry. The police case is a separate step in the matter, and the investigation is ongoing.
The allegations against Akoijam have not been established in court. He has denied the charges and questioned the process followed by the university before his dismissal. Further action will depend on the findings of the police investigation and the legal process.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.