JNU Professor Dismissed After Student Complaints, Police Begin Investigation

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Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was recently dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been booked by Delhi Police in a sexual harassment case. According to media reports, the FIR was registered days after the university terminated his services following an inquiry into allegations made by female students. According to police officials, the case was registered on October 11 following a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer. The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday, and an investigation is underway. Why Was the JNU Professor Dismissed? Akoijam was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences. The university dismissed him with immediate effect on October 9 after an internal committee examined the sexual harassment allegations against him.

According to media reports, at least 11 female students had filed complaints against the professor in May this year. They alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes. Akoijam has denied the allegations. Following his dismissal, he said the university had carried out a “witch hunt” against him. He also claimed that he was not given an opportunity to respond to the committee’s findings. Also read: BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Sacked JNU Professor Over Sexual Harassment Allegations What Charges Has Delhi Police Filed? Police registered the case under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions cover sexual harassment and acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty, among other offences.